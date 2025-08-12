Janmashtami is a popular Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in many parts of India. However, the Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan have a different charm, which is perhaps why devotees of Shri Krishna travel there to celebrate his birthday. The idols of Radha Krishna in the Banke Bihari Temple of Mathura and the Prem Mandir of Vrindavan are specially decorated for this occasion. Their stories and childhood leelas are narrated to devotees. Young children dress up as Shri Krishna and Radha to perform these leelas. Bhajan and kirtan are organised in the temples. The grandeur of Mathura and Vrindavan attracts devotees of Shri Krishna during Janmashtami.





If you are also planning to visit Mathura and Vrindavan for Janmashtami, then you should know that apart from the temples, these cities are known for their delicious popular dishes. Your trip would be incomplete without trying them. The street food and dishes available here are famous all over the world, so you should definitely taste them too. Here are some of the delicious dishes available in Mathura and Vrindavan.





7 Street Foods To Try In Mathura-Vrindavan During Janmashtami 2025:

Kachori Aloo ki Sabzi

Kachori Aloo ki Sabzi is a popular street food combination in Vrindavan. Crispy, deep-fried kachori stuffed with a spicy urad dal filling is served with a spicy potato sabzi. To enhance the flavour, a sour green chutney is added on top, which doubles its taste. In Vrindavan, it is usually eaten for breakfast in the morning.





Khasta Bedai

Bedai is another local dish that attracts tourists. This crunchy bedai is different from kachori. A spicy urad dal filling is stuffed inside wheat flour dough, rolled like a puri, fried in oil and served with black potato sabzi. Tomatoes are not used in this potato sabzi. In Agra, it is eaten with pumpkin sabzi.

Samosa

You should not miss the delicious samosas available in Vrindavan. Crispy and golden on the outside, they are prepared with a spicy potato filling on the inside. Garlic and onion are not used in these samosas, yet you will find them very flavourful. The street vendors here serve them with tamarind chutney.

Aloo Tikki

In Mathura and Vrindavan, you will find street vendors on every corner, and you will never forget the taste of the Aloo Tikki available here. The tikki, prepared with boiled potatoes and mild spices, is fried until crispy and then served with hot chole.

Peda

The pedas of Mathura and Vrindavan are very famous. The pedas here are made from homemade milk and ghee. Ghee comes from the cow shelters of local people, which they use to make the pedas. You can find Mathura Peda, Dudh Peda and Vrindavan Peda in many varieties in shops. These are offered as prasad in the temple, and people who visit buy them.

Rabri

Rabri is a milk dessert found in every sweet shop in Vrindavan. To make this creamy rabri, milk is cooked with saffron, sugar, and cardamom flavour until it thickens. Here, the confectioners serve rabri in earthen pots, garnished with dried fruits.

Lassi

The taste of the lassi available in the streets of Vrindavan is very amazing. You will feel refreshed after drinking a glass of lassi. In the summer season, you get many other varieties here apart from the classic lassi.





So this Janmashtami, do not forget to visit Mathura and Vrindavan and enjoy these delicious street foods.