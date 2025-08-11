Bengal's love affair with food needs no separate introduction. Food here is more like poetry, memory and mood. And when monsoon arrives, a Bengali kitchen responds with a quiet shift in rhythm. The heat of summer gives way to the cooling downpour, and with it comes a change in ingredients, cooking styles, and cravings. Bengali cuisine, known for its versatility and depth, adapts beautifully to the season. From light, digestible meals to indulgent fried snacks, every dish reflects the weather outside and the emotions it stirs within.





The rains bring with them an abundance of seasonal produce, including brinjal, pumpkin, teasel gourd, and the queen of all monsoon fish - ilish or hilsa. The food becomes gentler on the stomach, yet richer in flavour. Whether it is a humble bowl of khichuri or a celebratory plate of shorshe ilish, monsoon meals in Bengal are deeply rooted in tradition and tuned to nature.





So, what does Bengal eat when the skies pour and the rivers swell? Let us take you through the dishes that define the season for Bengalis.

Here Are 7 Traditional Recipes That Define Monsoon For Bengal:

1. Bhuna Khichuri - For A Rainy Afternoon

A rich, fragrant version of khichdi made with gobindobhog rice, roasted moong dal, ghee, and whole spices, this dish is all things simple and flavourful.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

What is the difference between bhuna khichuri and regular khichuri?

Regular khichuri is a lighter, often runnier preparation made with minimal spices, suited for everyday meals or when one is under the weather. Bhuna khichuri, on the other hand, is richer. Here, the moong dal is dry roasted before cooking, and the rice is sauted with ghee and whole spices, giving it a deeper aroma and festive feel.





Pairing tips:

Begun bhaja and papad

Fried ilish for the perfect monsoon meal

Chutney on the side

Also Read: Bengali Cuisine: 7 Bengali Curries That Have Our Heart (Recipes Inside)

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Begun Bhaja - The Perfect Companion

The melt in mouth khichuri with hot and crispy begun bhaja is a match made in heaven. Thick slices of brinjal, marinated in turmeric and salt, are deep fried till golden for a crisp and smoky texture.





For fish lovers, begun bhaja can be replaced with a thick slice of ilish, fried following the same process.





Expert insight: Khichuri-mach bhaja (fried fish) or khichuri-begun bhaja combos are easily available at any Bengali restaurant. If you do not feel like cooking, simply order online through food delivery apps.

3. Shorshe Ilish - Monsoon's Crown Jewel

Hilsa, rightly referred to as the queen fish, is cooked in a bold mustard gravy with green chillies and mustard oil. The dish is iconic, indulgent, and deeply rooted in Bengali culinary tradition.





Expert insight: Although available year-round at Bengali restaurants, try the fresh monsoon catch to enjoy the buttery flavour at its best. Cook some rice at home, order shorshe ilish online, and have a hearty lunch.

Why is hilsa eaten in monsoon in Bengal?

Hilsa migrates from the sea to the rivers during the monsoon to spawn, making this the season when the fish is at its fattest, juiciest, and most flavourful form. Bengalis relish the soft, buttery flesh and delicate aroma that is at its peak during this time of the year.

How to cook shorshe ilish at home?

Grind fresh mustard seeds with green chillies into a smooth paste. Marinate hilsa pieces with turmeric and salt. In mustard oil, add the paste with a bit of water, season with salt, and simmer the fish till just cooked. The key is not to overcook the fish.

Click here for the detailed recipe of sorshe ilish.

4. Taler Bora - The Sweet Fritters With Festive Flair

Made from ripe sugar palm pulp, coconut, wheat flour, and jaggery, taler bora is deep fried till golden and chewy. Traditionally made during Janmashtami, it is a monsoon delicacy that bridges rural nostalgia and urban indulgence.

How is taler bora made during Janmashtami?

The pulp of ripe sugar palm is extracted and strained. Then it is mixed with grated coconut, wheat flour, rice flour, and jaggery to form a thick batter. Finally, small portions are dropped into hot oil and fried till golden and crispy.

Quick tip:Taler bora tastes best a day after frying when the flavours settle.

5. Peyaji And Alur Chop - The Rainy Day Essentials

Chai and pakoda go hand in hand, and it is no different in Bengal. Across every street corner, stalls fry up hot, crispy peyaji (onion fritters) and alur chop (spiced potato patties). More often than not, there is a chai stall right next to the pakoda counter, making it the perfect stop for an evening snack.

Which other Bengali snacks go best with tea in rainy season?

Apart from peyaji and alur chop, favourites include beguni (brinjal fritters) and phuluri (gram flour fritters). Muri (puffed rice) is often eaten alongside to balance the oiliness and for a true street-style experience.





Also Read: Beyond Fish: 5 Bengali Recipes That'll Make You Fall In Love With Chicken

6. Kakrol Bhaja - For A Seasonal Bite

It is teasel gourd, a quintessential monsoon vegetable, sliced into rounds, coated in rice flour or besan, and fried till crisp. Sometimes the kakrol is also stuffed with prawns or spiced coconut before frying, creating a perfect balance of texture and mild bitterness.





Chef's tip: Double fry for added crispiness and serve immediately with rice and a dollop of ghee.

What vegetables are in season in Bengal during monsoon?

The vegetables that dominate the market during the rainy season are:

Brinjal

Pumpkin

Teasel gourd (kakrol)

Pointed gourd (parwal)

Ridge gourd (jhinge)

Ash gourd (chalkumro)

Many leafy greens like pui shaak (Malabar spinach) and kolmi shaak (water spinach) also flourish in this season. However, it is always advised to clean these leafy greens with extra care during monsoon to avoid food contamination.





Also Read: 5 Of The Most Favourite Bengali Fishes And Recipes You Must Try

7. Macher Jhol With Seasonal Veggies - The Everyday Favourite

A light fish curry made with rohu or katla, potatoes, tomatoes, pumpkin, and pointed gourd (parwal) is what Bengalis truly define as comfort food. Spiced with ginger, cumin powder, turmeric, and green chillies, it is gentle on the stomach and packed with seasonal goodness.





Cooking tip:

Cook with mustard oil for depth and aroma

Serve with a wedge of lime to add a bright layer of flavour

These recipes are not only about satisfying hunger but also about keeping traditions alive, passing them from one generation to the next. So, try some of them and experience a slice of what Bengal eats during monsoon.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.