Indo-Chinese is a treasure-trove of so many lip-smacking recipes that we can never get bored of. There's something for every palate, every mood and every event. For example, chilli chicken, chilli paneer, spring rolls, Manchurian and more- there's no dearth of Indo-Chinese recipes. However, most of these recipes are made by frying them to enjoy the crunch and the actual richness of the food. Nowadays many people are becoming health conscious and have started avoiding too much oil in their food and fried food is completely off the radar. For these health buffs, this healthy and no-fry Manchurian recipe is a blessing.





Whenever you think of Manchurian, you are spoilt for choice with tons of options like veg Manchurian, chicken Manchurian and even egg Manchurian. Veg Manchurian is the most loved one amongst the list of Manchurians. So, here we bring you a recipe of veg Manchurian made without oil to make your favourite Indo-Chinese snack a healthy affair. And the best part is - this recipe is made with sooji instead of maida. Sounds interesting, right? So, let's learn how to make it.

Here's How You Can Make Sooji Manchurian At Home:

Sooji Manchurian Recipe:

To begin with the recipe, take a large mixing bowl, add sooji (semolina) along with curd, then add grated/finely chopped veggies like cabbage, carrot, onion and more. Then add salt and pepper and water. Mix it well and once done, keep it aside for 10-15 minutes.

PS: Add the water accordingly as vegetables tend to leave moisture into the dough and make the mixture runny.





Now, make small balls out of the dough and air fry, steam or bake these balls for 10 minutes.





Heat oil in a wok, add chopped ginger garlic and some chopped veggies. Sauté them for 2-3 mins.





For the full recipe of sooji Manchurian, click here.





For more Manchurian recipes, click here.





This Manchurian recipe is ideal for healthy snacking to satiate your craving for some quick Indo-Chinese snacks. Let us know how it turned out in the comments section below. Happy Snacking!









