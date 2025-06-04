Pickle needs no introduction. As a traditional Indian condiment, it holds a special place in Indian cuisine. Pickle can instantly elevate a bland meal. Be it dal rice, paratha, thepla or many other dishes, a good pickle pairs perfectly with them.





There are many varieties of pickles, each with its own unique flavour profile. One standout in this line-up is lemon pickle - sharp, tangy and packed with punch. Lemon pickle can be prepared in various ways, including sweet and sour lemon pickle, zero-oil lemon pickle and spicy lemon pickle. Today, we are focusing on a version packed with South Indian flavours. This South Indian lemon pickle brings a fiery, tangy edge to the table that can completely transform your plate.





Let us walk you through the complete recipe, along with some practical tips.

Health Benefits Of Eating Lemon Pickle

Lemon pickle is more than just a flavour bomb. Traditionally, ingredients like asafoetida, carom seeds (ajwain), and fennel are used in lemon pickle, which are known to aid digestion. Lemon pickle is also believed to help flush out toxins from the body. As a rich source of vitamin C, lemon helps boost immunity and supports gut health.

Here Are 4 Smart Tips To Make Classic Lemon Pickle:

1. Pick The Right Lemons:





Always choose lemons that are free from stains or blemishes. Lemons with spots might be spoiled from the inside, which can affect the overall shelf life of your pickle.





2. Do The Thumb Test:





Press each lemon gently to check for juiciness. Some lemons may appear fresh but are dry inside. This small step makes a big difference in flavour.





3. Wash And Dry Properly:





Before chopping, wash all lemons thoroughly and wipe them clean with a dry cloth. You can also sun-dry them for a short while. Any moisture in the lemons can reduce the pickle's shelf life and make it go bad sooner.

4. Remove The Seeds:

Slice the lemons and remove the seeds before using. Seeds can make the pickle taste bitter over time.





As mentioned earlier, lemon pickle can be made in multiple ways, but this South Indian lemon pickle recipe is simple, spicy and reliable. It uses pantry staples, comes together easily, and gets better with time.

South Indian Lemon Pickle Recipe (Nimbu Ka Achar)

Step 1: Heat The Oil

Heat 60 gm (approximately 1 cup) of oil in a pan. Add the lemons and sauté over low heat for about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Add Spices For Flavour

Add salt and red chilli powder. Continue to sauté for another 10 minutes, allowing the lemons to absorb the spices.

Step 3: Add Spices That Aid Digestion

Add fenugreek seeds, asafoetida and turmeric. Pour in the remaining oil, bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and cook for another 10 minutes.

Step 4: Cool And Store

Take the pickle off the heat and allow it to cool. Transfer it to a clean, dry, airtight jar.

Step 5: Let It Mature

The pickle softens and deepens in flavour when left to mature for 10 to 15 days. It pairs well with everything from parathas and chapatis to steamed rice.





Bonus Tip:





If you wish to experiment a little, you can add thin strips of ginger or slit green chillies lengthwise for an added kick.





Is it not an irresistible recipe? Click here for the full version.