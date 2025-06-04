Tangy, juicy and a little sharp, jamun (also known as Java plum or black plum) is a seasonal fruit that brings back a flood of childhood summer memories. Whether you sprinkle it with kala namak or churn it into cooling drinks, this deep purple fruit can be used in more ways than you think. But here is something different that fits beautifully into your everyday snack time — homemade jamun jam. This easy fruit spread is not only rich in flavour but also has a striking dark purple colour that looks great on toast. It has several health benefits too — jamun is known to support digestion, manage blood sugar, and is packed with antioxidants. The best part? You do not need any fancy ingredients. No preservatives. No fuss. And children tend to love it too. Whether you pair it with toast or a warm plain paratha, this jamun jam works well with just about everything. Let us walk through how you can make this tangy jamun jam at home.





Easy Jamun Jam Recipe | How To Make Jamun Jam At Home

Making jamun jam is simpler than it sounds. All you need is a few ingredients and about 30-40 minutes of kitchen time.





Ingredients:





2 cups jamun (deseeded)





1 cup sugar





1 tbsp lemon juice





½ tsp cinnamon powder





¼ cup water

Method:





1. Prepare The Jamun





Rinse the jamun thoroughly to remove dust and any surface residue. Deseed and mash the pulp using a fork, or blend it into a smooth purée.





2. Cook The Fruit





In a pan, combine the mashed jamun and water. Cook on medium heat while stirring occasionally to prevent burning. Let it soften for 10 to 20 minutes.





3. Let It Thicken





Add sugar and continue stirring. The mixture will begin to bubble and gradually thicken. This should take around 15 to 20 minutes. Once it begins to get sticky, reduce the flame to low.





4. Add Lemon Juice And Store





Stir in the lemon juice and let it simmer for a couple of minutes. This step boosts both flavour and natural preservation. Add the cinnamon powder, mix well, and allow it to cool completely. Store in an airtight glass jar and refrigerate.

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Jamun Jam:

1. Can You Make Jamun Jam Without Sugar?

Yes, you can. If you are watching your sugar intake, jaggery is a good substitute. However, jaggery will alter the colour and give a deeper, caramel-like taste to the jam. It also takes a little longer to melt, so adjust your cooking time accordingly. Jaggery helps thicken the jam naturally, but use it in moderation — too much will overpower the natural flavour of jamun.

2. How Long Does Homemade Jamun Jam Last?

If stored properly in a clean, airtight container, homemade jamun jam can last for 3 to 4 weeks in the refrigerator. Always use a dry spoon and ensure the lid is tightly closed. Given that it is made without preservatives, check the jam before each use. If it smells sour or shows any signs of mould, it is time to discard it.

3. How Should You Store Jamun Jam?

Summer and monsoon weather in India can be unpredictable, which makes proper storage important. Always refrigerate your jamun jam, preferably on the upper shelf where the temperature is more consistent. Do not leave the jar out on the table during meals — take the amount you need and place it back in the fridge. This simple habit keeps it fresh for longer.





Whether you are looking for a new snack idea or just want to make use of seasonal fruit before it disappears, this preservative-free homemade jamun jam is a great way to enjoy the summer's bounty. It is fuss-free, delicious, and gives plain toast or parathas a much-needed upgrade.