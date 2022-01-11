Are you feeling hungry? Or have guests coming over? Or are you just bored and want to cook something? Well, whatever the situation may be, a quick, delicious snack always satisfies us during these times. But in the pool of delicious recipes, sometimes we get confused and can't decide what to cook. So, if you are in the same situation right now, look no further. Here we bring you a delicious and crispy recipe of tandoori chicken pops that you would absolutely love to devour! These tandoori chicken pops are deep-fried, packed with spices and spell indulgence in every bite. It is one of those recipes that have a crunchy texture from the outside and are succulent and flavourful from the inside. You can make it in just 15 minutes and impress everyone around you.





In this recipe, all you need to do is marinate the chicken for an hour and then coat it to fry. If you are a health-conscious person, you can skip the frying part and instead bake it in an oven. Once these delights are ready, you can serve them with spicy chutney and a delicious garlic dip for maximum indulgence! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this snack.

Tandoori Chicken Pops Recipe: Here's How To Make Tandoori Chicken Pops

First, take a chicken breast and cut it into bite-size pieces. Then, in a bowl, add yoghurt, red chilli powder, salt, pepper, chaat masala, garlic, and ginger. Mix it well and throw in the chicken pieces. Let it marinate for an hour. Then dip the chicken pieces in a cornflour slurry, coat with crisp flakes, and deep fry them until crunchy. Once they are crispy enough, take them out and serve.

For the full recipe of tandoori chicken pops, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!