Burger Singh, one of India's fastest-growing burger chains known for its affordable, desi-style burgers, has denied reports claiming it has raised Rs 47.15 crore in fresh funding. "We're flattered. Truly. But unfortunately, and quite factually, that's not true. Not yet, at least," the company said in a statement. The clarification, issued in a light-hearted tone, was in response to a report published by Entrackr on July 17, 2025.





Explaining the current funding status, Burger Singh said, "The article relies on an MGT-14 filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), a standard regulatory form that allows us to offer shares to potential investors. It's the corporate equivalent of listing your house on 99acres. It simply means: we're open for business. It does not mean the house is sold, the money is in the bank, and we're lighting cigars with Rs 2000 notes."





The brand also used a cricket reference to clarify its position. "What's been interpreted as a celebratory financial five-wicket haul is, in reality, just a coin toss," it said, adding, "To use a cricket analogy, every Indian is still carrying the emotional baggage from that Lord's Test - this is like reporting that India had won the match right before Siraj took guard against Shoaib Bashir's second-last ball of the 75th over. Sometimes the ball trickles back and knocks off the bails. And so do your hopes. It was brutal. And just like that moment, calling a win too early only makes the heartbreak worse."

Also Read:Theobroma, Built By Two Indian Sisters, Sells 90% Stake To ChrysCapital





Calling the report "premature and misleading", the company clarified, "Legally speaking, an MGT-14 is a pre-offer document, not a receipt. It's an invitation. The investors still have to say yes, transfer the funds, and sign on the dotted line. None of that has happened yet. So any report implying otherwise is premature and frankly, misleading."





"If listing a share offer means we've raised the money, then by that logic, every bachelor on Shaadi.com is already married. And I suppose I'm also the Maharaja of Jaipur just because I looked at a palace on Google Maps last week," said Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder and CEO of Burger Singh.





The company also cautioned against drawing conclusions based solely on regulatory filings. "It's like reviewing a restaurant based solely on the smell wafting from the kitchen."





Also Read:"Not Indian Food" - Desis Warn Foreign Artist Against Street-Style 'Anda Burger'





On media outreach, Burger Singh added, "For the record, the journalist did reach out via WhatsApp. Unfortunately, Kabir receives more unknown-number WhatsApp (messages) than a housing society aunty gets forwarded videos during Navratri. If he stopped to reply to all of them, that's all he'd be doing all day. We'll announce the fundraise when it's real."





Burger Singh opened its first outlet in Gurugram in 2014 and has since expanded rapidly, with over 175 outlets across more than 75 cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Shillong, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar and others.