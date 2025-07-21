An unusual wedding reception idea related to food has gone viral and sparked a debate on social media. A person based in the USA took to X (formerly Twitter) to narrate that a newlywed couple at a wedding decided to hold an auction for the first plate of dinner served at their reception event. They revealed that the money the food fetched would go toward paying for their honeymoon trip. The first plate subsequently sold for $1500 (approx Rs 1.3 lakhs). The X user thought this was a "brilliant" idea. However, as comments poured in, it became evident that this sentiment was not shared by everyone.





The X user explained, "The bride and groom just sat everyone down and said, 'Alright folks, we know everyone's hungry... So we're auctioning off the first plate of dinner, whoever buys it gets their table served first. Proceeds go to our Alaska fishing trip honeymoon.' Plate sold for $1500. Brilliant." Later, they added, "Selling to a room full of emotional people drinking on empty stomachs who love you... Genius."

The X post went viral and divided people online. Some liked the concept, but a few users seemed to have misunderstood the idea. They thought everyone else, except the auction winner, had to stay hungry. The X user clarified that it was "just a matter of which table they started with, literally a difference of 2-3 minutes." They called it a "Totally symbolic way to give a voluntary gift." However, this wedding idea still didn't sit well with many people. The X user responded to this, saying, "If you are hating on this idea, you hate fun. The room was filled with laughter and shouting and enthusiasm, and everyone at the wedding was talking about how clever it was."

Here's what users had to say about the viral post:

The viral X post has clocked 5.5 million views so far.





