Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have made Hollywood her home, but her heart still craves Indian food. While promoting her latest action thriller, 'Heads of State', the desi girl shared her favourite go-to meals - comfort dishes she enjoys in both India and the US. Giving a sweet glimpse into her culinary passions, she told Pinkvilla, "I love food. I can't help it. I live for food. I wake up for food. My breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all about food. I have breakfast, talking about lunch. I have lunch, talking about dinner. It's essential for me to find the best places to eat when I go to a new city. That's my jam." She added, "My favourite cuisine is Indian, for sure."

Pee Cee said she usually eats eggs, omelette, toast, and avocado toast, but feels indulgent after overeating idlis, dosas, or poha. She also enjoys parathas in the morning, especially stuffed parathas. She said, "They're my favourite." She continued, "For lunch, I love ghar ka khana. When I'm in India, I only eat ghar ka khana because, in America, I get Indian food, but it always comes in dabbas. So, it's never like fresh phulkas." She added, "I'm doing nachni rotis these days, which are amazing, super healthy, and taste good too. And then I have various things. I love bhindi, I love dal, I love aloo gobhi. As I said, I'm being vegetarian right now. And I always need dahi. I love having raita. Pickle is very important."

Priyanka Chopra also shared that she loves fresh salad. "Now, when I'm in the US, I'm not usually a sandwich person. I don't like sandwiches, but I'll always do a roast fish with veggies. I love a good fresh salad. It's my favourite," she said. Talking about her fondness for soup, the actress added, "I love having a nice warm soup. And I usually have the same thing for dinner as I do for lunch."

The Quantico star also mentioned having makhanas in her diet. She shared, "Whenever I feel like eating munchies, I try to do something like makhanas instead of popcorn. I'm a chaat hog." Priyanka stated that she likes having both North Indian and South Indian food. Since her nani was Malayali, she called fish curry and curd rice "her jam," along with dosas. She added, "That was my breakfast yesterday. My mami makes the best egg dosas, so they're amazing."

The actress also said that she drinks a lot of coffee but never forgets to stay hydrated. "I never forget to drink water. I'm drinking water all the time. I try to finish at least seven or eight of these water bottles in a day," Priyanka Chopra concluded, holding up her water bottle.

