If you've ever been to Indore, you'll know that the city wakes up to the irresistible aroma of its delicious street food. From warm and comforting poha to hot and sweet jalebis, Indore takes the breakfast ritual quite seriously. If you cannot plan a trip to Indore soon, don't worry, you can bring the flavour festival to your home by feasting on delicious and popular Indori breakfast dishes. Cook these tasty meals at home using our easy recipes, or simply order online using a food delivery app.

Here Are 5 Indori Breakfast Foods That Will Transport You To Its Foodie Lanes:

1. Poha-Jalebi Combo

Ask any Indori about their classic breakfast favourite and you'll definitely hear Poha-Jalebi. This combo may sound unusual to those who have never tried it before, but it's a match made in culinary heaven. The poha is light, savoury, and topped generously with crunchy sev. The jalebi adds a crispy sweetness, making it a delightful combo.

2. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is another staple breakfast in Indore. To prepare this, chewy sabudana pearls are cooked with roasted peanuts, cumin, green chillies, and boiled potatoes. Pair it with hot masala chai and enjoy this simple yet wholesome breakfast.

3. Bhutte Ka Kees

This Indore-special dish is perfect for monsoon. Fresh grated corn is cooked with milk and spices to make a flavourful and creamy dish. It is then tempered with mustard seeds and topped with coriander leaves and some lemon juice. If you love sweet corn, you have got to try Indore's style of enjoying it with milk and spices.

4. Khasta Kachori

Flaky on the outside and stuffed with a spicy dal or potato filling, khasta kachori is another breakfast gem that is a must-try in Indore. Pair it with tamarind chutney and green chutney and enjoy the explosion of flavours and textures in every bite. You can make hot and fresh khasta kachori in your kitchen or simply tap on your favourite food delivery app and enjoy tasty kachori at home.

5. Dahi Vada

Light, refreshing, and full of flavours, dahi vada is the perfect breakfast item to beat the heat or humidity. Soft vadas made from urad dal combine delicious will chilled dahi and a medley of chutneys and spices to make this super refreshing meal. The combination will leave you full and satisfied without any feeling of heaviness.





Which of these Indore-special breakfast foods will you try first? Share with us in the comments section below.





