Summer calls for cool and refreshing drinks, and buttermilk (chaas) is a classic choice. While options like sherbet, lemonade, and lassi are popular, a glass of buttermilk after a meal is a common habit. Made from curd, buttermilk not only cools you down instantly but also supports digestion. This salty, spiced drink has many variations, and while packaged versions are available, making fresh buttermilk at home is quick and easy. If you want to perfect your buttermilk every time, here are some important tips you should know.





Lassi vs Buttermilk - What Is The Difference?

Both lassi and buttermilk are made from curd, but they have key differences. Lassi is a sweet and thick drink, which can sometimes cause acidity. Buttermilk, also known as chaas, has a thinner consistency and a savoury taste. It is typically made with black salt, cumin, mint, and coriander. This is why buttermilk is often considered better for digestion than lassi.

Pro Tips To Make The Perfect Buttermilk

Whip The Curd Well





Since curd is the base of buttermilk, it is essential to whip it properly. If not blended well, the texture will not be smooth. You can use a whisk or a hand blender for best results.





Use The Right Amount Of Water





The consistency of buttermilk should be thin. If you are using one cup of curd, add at least two cups of water to get the right balance.





Add Homemade Masala





If you like plain buttermilk, black salt alone is enough. But for an extra flavour boost, prepare a simple masala. Dry roast some cumin seeds and black pepper, grind them, and mix with black salt and regular salt before adding to the buttermilk.





Enhance The Flavour





Mint and coriander leaves add freshness to buttermilk. For a stronger flavour, blend some mint leaves, coriander leaves, and a green chilli into a paste, and mix half a teaspoon of it into your drink.





Try A Tadka Twist





Tadka buttermilk has a rich taste. Heat some ghee in a pan, add a pinch of asafoetida, cumin seeds, and curry leaves, and cook for a few seconds. Mix this into your buttermilk, and enjoy a flavourful twist.

How To Make Buttermilk (Chaas) At Home

Take one cup of curd in a bowl and blend it well.





Add half a teaspoon of black salt, half a teaspoon of roasted cumin and black pepper powder.





Add fresh coriander and mint leaves or use a paste for extra flavour.





Pour in two cups of chilled water and blend everything again.





Serve in a glass, garnish with fresh coriander, and enjoy.





Keep these pro tips in mind for a refreshing, well-balanced buttermilk every time.