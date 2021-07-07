The love affair of North Indians with gravies and curries is immense. We love to mix a variety of masalas, ghee, butter and other things into each gravy preparation. And when there are deep-fried pakodas or koftes mixed with it, then we all know how heavenly the dish tastes! As we simmer the tomato and onion gravy- our kitchen fills with the aroma of hard spices and garlic. And that's when we know that our recipe is almost complete. Now, this gravy may remind you of a number of things- but the one such item that may immediately pop up in our head is the makhmali kofte. The deep-fried kofte covered in a spicy and tangy sauce is all you need to fill your growling stomach. And the best part about this showstopper dish is that it is loved by people of all ages and anyone would enjoy devouring it.





(Also Read: The Greek Connection: From Kofte and Pulao to Halwa and Samosa)





Koftes come in a variety, whether it is lauki ke kofte or keema kofte; depending upon the region, one can taste an array of flavours in it. So for you to make one such flavour, today we bring you an easy recipe of makhmali kofte.

Koftes come in a variety

Here Is The Recipe Of Makhmali Kofte | Makhmali Kofte Recipe

First, to prepare the koftas, mash the khoya and mix with maida, soda to knead it into a dough. Shape the dough into marble-sized balls that are smooth. Then heat some ghee in a kadhai till a piece of dough thrown in comes up at once. Lower the heat and fry the dough balls till golden brown.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Mutton Kofte At Home)





For the gravy, soak khus khus and nariyal in some water for an hour and grind to a paste. Then in a pan, add jeera. When the seeds splutter, add the ginger and saute till a light brown. Next, put in the khus-khus and coconut paste, dhaniya, salt, garam masala and black pepper and saute till the fat separates. Pour three cups of water, bring to a boil, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Throw in your fried kofta balls and let them simmer for 5 minutes till the gravy is thick.





Garnish it with coriander leaves and enjoy!





For the full recipe of makhmali kofta, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked it.









