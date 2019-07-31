Hypertension? Drinking Pomegranate (Anaar) Juice May Help Keep Your BP Stable

Fried, salty or excessively spicy food may surge your blood pressure levels.

According to a study by Lancet Journal, in the year 2016, heart ailments killed maximum number of people across the globe. Let's admit it, we start taking care of our heart a little too late in life. For the longest time cardiovascular diseases have been associated with old age. However, the truth is that there are plenty of youngsters who are complaining of poor heart health nowadays. Instances of high blood pressure or hypertension are on a rise. High blood pressure is defined as a condition where the force of blood against your arterial wall is too high. Lack of necessary steps and preventive measures may make matters worse and can also lead to a stroke.





Patients with high blood pressure need to take extra caution when it comes to their diet. Fried, salty or excessively spicy food may cause a surge in your blood pressure levels. If your blood pressure is on a higher side, try to avoid junk foods and processed foods since they are high in cholesterol and sodium. High sodium foods disturb the water balance of the body and exert pressure on blood vessels, which in turn hampers smooth flow of blood.

High Blood Pressure Diet: Benefits of Drinking Pomegranate Juice



High blood pressure patients should load up on high-fibre foods and foods that are rich in potassium. Potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium. It acts as a vasodilator. By making you urinate, it helps expel the extra sodium in your system. Did you know, 100 grams of pomegranate contains 236 mg potassium! In addition to that it may also do wonders for your heart health. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House pomegranates help keep blood vessels supple. The book further notes "Its polyphenol compounds keep arteries elastic and so help lower blood pressure and the risk of heart disease and stroke. It also stops free radicals from oxidizing "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood and causing plaque to build up on artery walls (atherosclerosis)."





According to many studies, drinking excess alcohol or too much of caffeine intake may elevate your blood pressure levels. Therefore, you must make wise decisions. Pomegranate juice is a healthy alternative to your high-cal, caffeinated and aerated beverages. It is advised to not purchase packaged juice from the market without reading label. Purchase the juice only if you are sure that it does not contain any added sugar or preservatives.







Here's how you can make pomegranate juice at home, without any fuss.