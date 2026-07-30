I have always enjoyed sushi, but if you had told me that I would sit through nearly two hours of course after course featuring different kinds of fish. and enjoy every single bite, I probably wouldn't have believed you.





That's exactly what happened at BOYA by Chef Augusto Cabrera.





I walked in knowing I was in for an omakase, a Japanese dining experience where you leave the entire meal in the chef's hands. But I walked out with something much more than a full stomach. I had tasted yellowtail, bluefin tuna in different cuts, Hokkaido scallops, king crab, Chilean sea bass, Japanese sardines, marinated mackerel and more. all in one sitting. By the end of the meal, I realised I had eaten more seafood in under two hours than I probably do in months.

And somehow, despite 16 courses, the meal never felt too much.





That is what surprised me the most.

Every Course Introduced Me To Something New

Photo: Author

The evening started gently with yellowtail served in wasabi soy and jalapeno. It was clean, delicate and instantly set the tone for what was to come. Next came Atlantic salmon in leche de tigre, where the citrussy dressing brightened every bite without taking away from the fish itself.





Then came one of my favourite dishes of the evening: Hokkaido scallops with Saikyo, wakame and yuzu. They were unbelievably fresh, naturally sweet and so soft that they almost melted in my mouth. It was one of those dishes where you don't need to think too much.





The tuna tataki with soy onion followed, proving once again that Japanese food doesn't need heavy sauces or dozens of ingredients to create incredible flavours.





That became the theme of the evening.





Nothing was loud. Nothing tried too hard. Nothing was drowning in sauces or unnecessary garnishes. Every ingredient was treated with respect.





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Then Came A Parade Of Nigiri

Photo: Author

If there was one part of the meal that truly stood out, it had to be the nigiri courses.





One after another, the chefs served kanpachi belly, salmon, ama-ebi, shimesaba, kohada, bluefin akami, chutoro and finally otoro. Each piece looked almost identical at first glance, but every bite tasted completely different.





The kanpachi was light and delicate. The ama-ebi was naturally sweet. The marinated mackerel had a beautiful balance of richness and acidity, while the Japanese sardines introduced a stronger flavour that still felt incredibly refined.





Then came the bluefin tuna tasting.





Starting with akami, moving to the richer chutoro and finally ending with the beautifully marbled otoro, it almost felt like a masterclass in tuna. Eating them one after another helped me understand just how different each cut can taste. The richness gradually increased with every bite, making the progression feel intentional and exciting.

The Freshness Was Impossible To Miss

One thing I kept noticing throughout the evening was the freshness of every single ingredient.





Whether it was the silky tuna, the buttery scallops or the sweet shrimp, every piece tasted like it had nothing to hide. There were no overpowering marinades or heavy seasonings trying to mask the quality of the seafood.





Instead, the flavours were clean. The textures were incredible.

The Most Luxurious Bite Of The Evening

Just when I thought the meal couldn't get any more special, Chef Augusto's signature nigiri arrived. It combined chutoro, otoro, fresh black truffle and Beluga caviar into a single bite.





On paper, it sounds incredibly rich. But surprisingly, nothing overpowered anything else. The buttery tuna remained the highlight, while the truffle and caviar simply added another layer of flavour instead of stealing the spotlight.





Soon after came the Alaskan king crab nigiri sprinkled with togarashi, followed by a special temaki filled with bluefin akami, chutoro, crispy tempura bits and tamari reduction. After several delicate bites, the crunch of the tempura added a completely different texture and kept the meal exciting right till the end.

A Comforting Finish After So Much Seafood

The final savoury course featured oven-baked Chilean sea bass with yuzu miso and balsamic teriyaki.





The fish was flaky, moist and beautifully cooked. Even after so many courses, it didn't feel heavy. Instead, it was comforting and satisfying, the perfect way to end the savoury part of the meal.





To finish, Chef Augusto surprised us with a dessert that isn't usually part of BOYA's omakase menu. Called Plaisir de Sucre, it combined hazelnut praline paste, French biscuits and milk chocolate. Rich without being overly sweet, it was a lovely ending to an evening centred around delicate flavours.





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My Biggest Takeaway

Before this dinner, I always associated luxury dining with elaborate presentations, dramatic plating and bold flavours. BOYA completely changed that perception.





This meal was simply about serving exceptional ingredients with confidence and letting them speak for themselves.





Nothing was overdone.





Nothing was added just for the sake of presentation.





Nearly two hours, 16 thoughtfully curated courses and more varieties of fish than I have ever eaten in one sitting later, I finally understood what makes a great omakase so special. It isn't just about eating expensive seafood. It's about putting complete trust in the chef, slowing down, appreciating every bite and discovering how extraordinary simplicity can be.





Among all the Japanese meals I've had in Delhi, this easily stands out as one of the most memorable.