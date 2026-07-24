Tucked away close to Siri Fort, Before British Raj (BBR, if you're in a hurry) has the makings of a proper neighbourhood favourite - the kind of place you'd want in walking distance of home, for the days you need a quiet corner, a strong coffee, and something warm to eat without too much ceremony.





The name alone does a lot of heavy lifting. It promises a bit of nostalgia, and maybe even a wink at colonial-era Delhi. The menu follows through on that promise - dish names are playful, divided into Before British Raj, After British Raj, and After Independence. The variety is wide, and there's clearly been some thought put into making the card fun to read.

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There are also multiple fascinating History books on the shelves, not just for decor but for you actually to pick up and spend time reading.





Where it doesn't quite follow through is on the plate. Nothing here disappoints exactly, but not much surprises either. In a city where every second cafe is trying to reinvent a paratha or a filter coffee, something simple sits on a thin line between comforting and boring.

What We Tried

Papa's Special Keema Pav was, without question, the star of the table. Rich, well-spiced, and generous with the butter on the pav, this is the dish to order here, and reason enough on its own to swing by. The presentation was bang-on, complete with a chilli and placed atop a newspaper-like sheet for a complete street vibe.

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Truffle Shuffle Fries arrived topped with truffle oil and herbs, giving an otherwise straightforward plate of fries a nice little lift. A crowd-pleaser, and one of the more thoughtful additions on the menu.

The Iced Vietnamese was made assembled at my table - hot brewed coffee mixed with condensed milk, then poured over a tall glass of ice - and there's something satisfying about watching it come together in front of you rather than arriving pre-made. The Cold Coffee was fairly straightforward in flavour, creamy and familiar, served in a fancier and nicer-looking glass than the rather ordinary one for the Iced Vietnamese.

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The Aglio e Olio Spaghetti, Mushroom Croquettes and Uncle Vicky's Fried Chicken Wrap were well packed, made with good-quality ingredients, generously portioned and beautifully presented, but they didn't quite hit the spot in terms of flavour.

Photo Credit: Author

Photo Credit: Author

On the drinks side, the Caramel Popcorn Frappe delivers exactly what it says - sweet, dessert-like, and a good option if you're after something more indulgent than a straight coffee. The Butterfly Blue Iced Tea is the table's pretty one, all vivid blue hues and a floral and tangy sip, better suited if you are looking for something refreshing.

Photo Credit: Author

Photo Credit: Author

To finish, the Move On With Mud Cake Slice rounds things off nicely, although it certainly looked more tempting than its taste.

Photo Credit: Author

The Verdict

If Before British Raj were around the corner from where I live, I can absolutely see myself becoming a regular for this no-frills place - popping in for a quick coffee, working my way through their fresh sourdough, catching up with a friend, or using it as the low-key setting for a chill date. It has that kind of easy vibe in this world of pomp and show.





But I don't live around the corner. And that, more than anything else, is the real test a neighbourhood cafe has to pass - would you make the trip across town just for this? For BBR, with its keema pav and its truffle fries doing most of the heavy lifting, the honest answer is: probably not, not yet. It's a lovely spot for the people who live near it. For me, it's a "when you're in the area and hungry" rather than a "make the detour because it's so worth it."





Where: 33, Siri Fort Rd, Sector 3, Sadiq Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110049

Cost for two: Rs 1,200