Amritsar is not a city that does quiet dining very often. This is a city where food arrives with confidence. Butter hisses loudly on hot tawas, steel plates land on tables with authority, and dinner conversations compete with traffic, wedding bands, and somebody at the next table insisting you try the kebabs because "you cannot leave without having them". Evenings in the city carry a certain beautiful chaos. It is energetic, warm, excessive, and deeply alive. Which is why The Governor House by Elgin catches you slightly off guard.



I arrived just after sundown, when the city was glowing in its usual chaotic way. Cars squeezed past each other, headlights bounced across old buildings, and the familiar evening rush carried on without apology. From the outside, there was little indication of what waited indoors. But the moment the doors opened, the energy shifted completely. The noise softened. Conversations dropped a notch. Even people at nearby tables seemed to lean in a little closer while talking. Nobody tells you to lower your voice here. You just do. And that, to me, is always the first sign of strong design. Not when a room looks expensive, but when it quietly changes behaviour.

The Design Pulls You In Before The Food Does

The Governor House does not hide its personality. The moment you step inside, your eyes do not really know where to settle first. A grand piano is sitting dramatically at the centre of the room. Towering chandeliers casting warm light across high ceilings. Large floral arrangements softening dark corners. Portraits in oversized gilded frames. Velvet seating, long mirrors, checkerboard floors, heavy drapes. Every room offers another detail waiting to be noticed. And yet, none of it feels chaotic. That is the surprising part.

Despite the scale and richness of the interiors, the space never slips into excess for its own sake. The design feels composed. Confident. Like a place that understands atmosphere without constantly trying to prove it. The lighting plays a huge role in this. Lamps throw soft pools of light across olive-green textured walls, chandeliers glow rather than glare, and mirrors catch reflections in ways that make the rooms feel alive through the evening.



What makes the design particularly interesting is that the restaurant never feels like one large dining hall trying to impress everybody at once. The space unfolds through a series of rooms, each carrying a slightly different mood.



There is a quieter, more intimate energy in the Reading Room, where softer lighting and textured walls naturally slow conversations. The Drawing Room feels more dramatic, with arches, mirrors, and candlelight evoking an old-world salon mid-conversation. Elsewhere, spaces like the Assembly Hall open up more grandly, while the Governor's Parlour leans darker, moodier, and almost private-club-like in spirit.



You notice the shifts gradually as you move through the restaurant.



One room encourages long conversations over wine. Another feels designed for quieter dinners and lingering pauses between courses. Even the acoustics change subtly from space to space.



And perhaps that is why the restaurant never starts feeling visually exhausting despite how layered the interiors are. Every room gives your attention somewhere new to settle.



Then there are smaller details that slowly stay with you. A carved wooden dog sculpture beneath a lamp. The way candlelight falls across white tablecloths, the silence around the piano between conversations.

The Space Feels Personally Looked After

As dinner unfolded, another thing became increasingly obvious: the restaurant had not been built from a distance.



The husband-and-wife duo behind the space, Kavish Khurana and Shruti Khurana, were both present through the evening, quietly moving through the restaurant, observing service, interacting with guests naturally, and paying attention to tiny details most people would probably miss. There is usually a visible difference between restaurants that are financially invested and those that are emotionally invested. The Governor House feels like the latter.

While architects and designers have shaped the interiors, Shruti's own background as a fashion designer subtly comes through in the way the space has been layered. The textures, fabrics, colour palette, and overall restraint feel intentional rather than trend-driven. For a newly opened restaurant, the place already carries the comfort of somewhere that has settled into itself.

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Chef Anuj Wadhawan Lets The Food Settle In Naturally

The interesting thing about dinner at The Governor House is that the food does not fight for attention. You notice the room first, obviously. But once the food starts arriving, the table slowly becomes the centre of the evening again. The Punj Ratnani Dal Makhani was one of the first dishes that properly pulled me in. Thick, smoky, and deeply comforting, it had the kind of flavour that makes you pause for a second after the first bite. Not because it is trying to surprise you, but because it tastes exactly the way you hoped it would.

The Butter Chicken followed with the same confidence. The gravy felt balanced, the chicken's smokiness still came through, and thankfully, the dish avoided the overly sweet richness that sometimes takes over restaurant-style butter chicken. But I kept going back to the Charred & Smoked Bharta through the evening.



Served warm with bread, it had a deep smokiness that worked perfectly in that setting, especially with the slower pace of the dinner and the slight evening chill outside. It felt comforting without trying too hard to become 'elevated'.

The Durban Potato Curry and Country Captain Chicken Curry quietly brought in flavours that moved beyond Punjab, while dishes like Murghi Laal Jhol and Rampuri Taar Gosht added deeper spice and warmth to the table.



By the end of dinner, I realised I had stopped looking around the room and started waiting for the next dish instead.



Price for two (with alcohol): INR 5000 plus taxes (approximately)

Where: Circuit House, inside Sarovar Premiere, near Rialto Chowk, Mohindra Colony, Amritsar, Punjab