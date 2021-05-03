Idli is a popular South Indian (mini rice cake) that has found fans across the globe now. The steamed dish is famously paired with sambhar or chutney, but there are many other interesting ways in which you can have idli. Given that idli is made with fermented rice batter, it blends with just about anything. Idli 65 is a hot and spicy snack in which a bunch of idlis are first broken down in bits, dipped in spicy flour batter, fried and topped up with fiery masalas and curry leaves. It is the easiest ways to use up all your left-over idlis, and an effective means to make your kids enjoy their breakfast, for once.





As you may have guessed, idli 65 is a spin on the iconic chicken 65. It is said that the dish was first introduced in Hotel Buhari of Chennai in the year 1965 and was one of the most popular dishes among Indian soldiers. Of course, there are many popular myths pertaining to the origins of the dish. And we are not even surprised, the more popular the dish, the more the legends. That the dish has been used as an inspiration for so many other snacks like paneer 65, gobhi 65 and idli 65 is testimony of its iconic popularity.

1. Cut idlis in small cubes.

2. Add maida in a bowl, followed by corn flour, cumin powder, red chilli powder, salt, ginger garlic paste. Mix them together.

2. Add lemon juice and water, make a slurry.

4. Put all the idly chunks in the slurry. Mix until all idli chunks are well-coated.

5. Fry the idli chunks on medium flame until golden brown. Take them out on a plate.

6. To prepare the tadka. Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, fennel seeds, whole red chillies, curry leaves. Sautee them.

