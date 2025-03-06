Back in April 2024, American music producer Benny Blanco, now fiancé to Selena Gomez, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared a rather bizarre tip. He claimed that taking a shot of olive oil shot before drinking alcohol to prevent hangovers was a trick he learnt from some Italian friends. More recently, on an episode of The Kardashians, model Kendall Jenner advised Khloe Kardashian to do the same. Famous or infamous, hangovers are liked by none. The constant headaches, nausea, dry mouth, and overall tiredness can ruin an entire day, making even the simplest tasks feel unbearable. To tackle this, people try everything, from greasy breakfasts to electrolyte drinks to find relief. However, things quickly picking up momentum in popular culture is something that we all are aware of. So, can having a shot of olive oil really help prevent hangovers? Let's find out.





Can A Shot Of Olive Oil Prevent Hangovers?

The legend behind consuming olive oil before drinking stems from the fact that high-fat content creates a protective layer in the stomach, which in turn, slows down the absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream and lowers the chances of a hangover. As per a research paper published in 2005 in The BMJ Journals, fatty foods can delay alcohol absorption to some extent, but the effectiveness of this is still doubtful.

Why?

Because your stomach isn't absorbing all the alcohol that you're consuming. As per an article published by the official website of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, about 20 per cent is absorbed into the small intestine, where absorption is faster. This just means that even if the olive oil shot slows down the initial absorption in the stomach, the majority of alcohol will still be absorbed later in the digestive process. Moreover, after getting absorbed by the small intestine, the alcohol is processed and metabolized in the liver, according to research published in Alcohol Research and Health. This leads to the primary causes of hangover like dehydration, headaches and nausea. Olive oil has no part in this metabolic process in a way that would lessen or change hangover outcomes.





How To Prevent Hangovers?

While olive oil shots may not be the cure for hangovers, there are some other, simpler and more conscious ways with which you can reduce next-day issues.





1. Stay Hydrated





Dehydration is a major contributor to hangover symptoms. Drinking water before, during, and after alcohol consumption can help maintain hydration levels and reduce the extremity of hangovers.





2. Eat Before Drinking





Eating a nutritious meal before drinking can slow down alcohol absorption more effectively than a shot of olive oil. Make sure to eat foods rich in protein, fats, and complex carbohydrates as it makes it a more balanced meal to reduce alcohol's after-effects.





3. Drink In Moderation





The most effective way to prevent a hangover is to drink in moderation. Setting limits and controlling alcohol intake can easily reduce the risk of hangovers.





4. Choose Lighter Drinks





Instead of going for harder drinks, choose beverages with low congeners - a minor compound other than ethanol that occurs naturally in alcoholic beverages because of distilling and fermenting processes - like vodka and gin.





5. Sleep Well





After a night of drinking, make sure you have a sound sleep at night. This would help your body recover and reduce hangover symptoms.





What do you do to prevent hangovers after a night of partying? Let us know in the comments below.