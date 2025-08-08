A Florida woman's compassionate gesture for an elderly food delivery agent has taken social media by storm and won many hearts online. It all began when Larry Bailey (a DoorDash driver) came to deliver Ireland Dannehold's food order. A ring camera outside her home filmed him ringing the doorbell and waiting for someone to answer. Once they did, he handed over the parcel with a smile and walked away. Ireland later posted this footage on social media, with the caption: "No one should have to work at that age." Larry reportedly wore a knee brace and had to climb three flights of stairs to deliver her order. However, his positive attitude touched Ireland. The video she shared went viral and received a lot of attention online.





This public response gave Ireland the idea to start a GoFundMe campaign for Bailey. She shared the details for the fundraiser in another video on social media, and it gained a lot of traction. As of June 17, 2025, she managed to raise more than $21,000 (approx Rs 18.4 lakhs) for the DoorDash driver. Ireland's video was later reshared on Instagram, and the story received a lot of interest and positive reactions on this platform as well.

As per reports, Ireland later interacted with Larry after he became a viral sensation and informed him of the donations. "It's such a good feeling, honestly. Regardless of whether he needed it or not, just knowing that he knows the community loves and appreciates him is just all I needed to know," she told News4JAX.





