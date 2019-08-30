Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Bharwa Baingan Or Stuffed Brinjals At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

The stuffed brinjal is fried and then served in rich and dense gravy.

Indians thrive on spices. The love for spice manifests most beautifully in our food. Of course, we use spices for a number of home remedies and beauty needs; but the way we use them in our food, very few cuisines around the world do. Most of our indulgent gravies and curries derive their decadence through the combination of spices used in the preparation. Bharwa baingan is one such Indian delicacy that is ideal to turn brinjal-haters to brinjal-lovers! Don't' believe us? Try this bharwa baingan recipe by noted food blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi. The Mumbai-based vlogger posted the recipe on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





(Also Read: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Eggplant You May Have Not Heard Before)





In this classic recipe, the brinjal is stuffed with an eclectic blend of fresh coconut, roasted peanuts, garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander leaves, fresh onions, Kashmiri red chilli powder, dhania, jeera powder, turmeric, garam masala, goda masala, and salt. The masala stuffed inside the brinjal is also used to make the gravy, so don't get overwhelmed by the amount of masala you have in front of you. Bharwa baingan is also known as bharli vangi in Marathi. The stuffed brinjal is fried and then served in rich and dense gravy. You can team it with roti, naan or rice depending upon your choice. The mouth-watering recipe maybe a little time consuming, but it is totally worth it.

Here's the recipe video of bharwa baingan. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!





(Also Read: How to Make Brinjal Fry: Eastern India's Popular Vegetarian Dish)













