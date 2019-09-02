Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Crispy And Delicious Karela (Bitter Gourd) Sabzi

Recipe Video: Crispy Karela Sabzi

True to its name, karela or bitter gourd is actually bitter in taste, which makes it a not-so-popular vegetable, especially among kids. Yet, karela forms an important part of our cuisine as it offers numerous health benefits, which just can't be ignored. So, let's make this veggie in such a way that appeals more to our taste buds. Interestingly, karela, if fashioned out creatively with the addition of spices and other foods, can actually taste good. Don't let this healthful vegetable sit idle in your kitchen and eventually go waste. Pick it up and make this amazing dish with karela to avail its true benefits while enjoying a good meal.





If you make karela crispy and enhance its flavour with the help of other foods, you will turnaround the whole look, feel and taste of the veggie. In the following recipe, the karela is stir-fried with some striking spices, sweet jaggery (gur), healthy cashew nuts and sesame seeds. It is the cashew nuts that lend their crunchiness as well as creaminess to this sabzi. The addition of gur overpowers the bitterness of karela. Potatoes also help in balancing all the sweet and bitter flavours and bring to you a perfectly flavoured dish.





Alpa Modi, a famous food vlogger, shared this recipe of crispy karela sabzi on her YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Here's the recipe video for you to watch, learn and cook!

Crispy Karela Sabzi Recipe Video –

