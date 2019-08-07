Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Crispy And Yummy Kurkuri Bhindi At Home (Recipe Video Inside) 

Kurkuri Bhindi, is a popular Indian dish which is dipped in besan and fried crisp

Highlights Okra is densely packed with fibre and antioxidants

Okra is an incredibly versatile veggie

Kurkuri bhindi could even serve as a stellar starter for your next party

Okra, or bhindi, has a mixed fan base. Some may pounce on it the moment they see it in any spread, while some would rather look for other options. Bhindi is an exceptionally versatile vegetable. You can use them in curries, stews to detox water. It is also one of the easiest vegetables to prepare and an exceptionally nutritious one to be included in our diets. Okra is good source of fibre. It has a low GI index, which makes it suitable for diabetics too. It is also profusely rich with beta-carotene, a compound that helps maintain clear vision. A good source of folate, okra helps enrich health of red blood cells and protects heart.





(Also Read: Ever Heard Of Bhindi 65? This New Style Of Making Bhindi Is Sure To Take You By Surprise!)





For those who do not enjoy the taste of the podded vegetable, perhaps you haven't experimented enough with it! In this recipe, Mumbai-based vlogger Alpa Modi schools us into making some Kurkuri Bhindi, which is a popular Indian dish, where the finely cut okra is dipped in a batter of besan (gram flour) and fried crisp. Kurkuri bhindi is traditionally a spicy preparation, but you can tone down the heat according to your taste. You can treat this as a standalone snack and serve it in your parties, or you can also pair it with roti or piping hot rice. The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.

Watch: Here's the recipe video of kurkuri bhindi:





Do let us know if you like it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!





(Also Read: Four Reasons Why You Should Add Bhindi (Okra) To Your Weight Loss Diet)





















