India offers a wide range of spices cultivated in diverse areas of the nation under varying climatic circumstances, each with its own distinct flavour and aroma. Cooking Indian food would not be the same without the usage of all the spices we use in our daily meals. Besides enhancing the flavours of the food, Indian spices are also known for their medicinal benefits. Whether it's homemade kadha for a sore throat or a hot glass of turmeric milk to keep ourselves warm, we just can't deny that spices are an important part of everyday life. Coriander (dhania) powder is one such essential spice. Not only it is known to enhance the flavour and taste of food but also keeps you healthy and active.





Dhaniya powder is easily available in grocery stores. However, the flavour you'll receive from grinding your own is unrivalled. We recommend making a small amount at a time, one that will be finished in a week or two so it stays fresh. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it at home in a few simple steps. Take a look below.





Dhaniya Powder Recipe: How To Make Dhaniya Powder Recipe

To prepare this, you need a bowlful of coriander seeds. For the uninitiated, coriander seeds are a light, tiny, oval, brown spice. The seeds taste nutty, spicy, and a little citrusy.

Heat a pan over low-medium heat and add the coriander seeds. Dry roast them by stirring at regular intervals or until you get the nutty aroma.

Once done, switch off the flame and transfer the seeds to the bowl. Then, grind the seeds into a coarse powder. Store in an air-tight container and use them whenever you want!

Tips To Follow While Making Dhaniya Powder:

While buying coriander seeds, look for good quality coriander seeds.

Keep stirring at regular intervals to prevent burning and bring out the best flavours.

Make sure to let the seeds cool down, before grinding them. Otherwise, seeds will release moisture and reduce shelf life.

So, what are you waiting for? Try it out and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below.




