Missing Train Journeys? This Railway Veg Cutlet Recipe Could Cheer You Up!

If you have travelled by train in India, you know exactly what we are talking about. These cutlets are not just bursting with flavour but also with nostalgia.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: January 28, 2021 15:38 IST

Railway veg cutlet can be made at home too

Highlights
  • Veg cutlets are an intrinsic part of train journeys in India
  • Veg cutlets are super easy to make at home
  • Adding bread crumbs to cutlet helps it bind together and add some crisp

There are only a few things that could truly cheer you up after a long day at work, crispy snacks being one. Isn't it fascinating that unlike lunch or dinner, you hardly ever plan your evening snacks, yet more often than not they end up becoming the highlight of your day?  Now, imagine if you were to put a little thought and effort into it, you really could end up making something super special like these railway veg cutlets.  

If you have travelled by train in India, you know exactly what we are talking about. These cutlets are not just bursting with flavour but also with nostalgia. These cutlets are offered in Indian railways mostly during breakfast with bread, a dingy ketchup sachet,  fries and some boiled peas, and they have been a part of the menu since time immemorial. They are crispy on the outside, and crumbly on the inside. The mix of vegetables used in the cutlet is the true USP of the dish. With the help of this drool-worthy recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul, you can savour Railway Veg cutlet in the comfort of your own home. 

Veg cutlets can be made at home too

1. Take a kadhai, heat oil on low medium flame. 

2. Add ginger when oil is hot, followed by some chopped green chillies, onions. Sautee on low medium flame.  

3. Add finely chopped carrots, French beans sautee for a minute. 

4. Now, add beetroot for the lovely red colour. Fry on low medium flame. 

5. Add salt per taste, coriander powder, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala, lemon juice. Mix for about a minute or two. 

6. Next, add some peas (optional), followed by grated or mashed boiled potatoes. Sautee with other veggies, mix well until combined. Transfer it in another bowl. 

7. Garnish the mix with chopped coriander and let it cool a bit. 

8. Add some bread crumbs to the mix for binding. Adding bread crumbs also make the cutlets crispier. Mix everything together.  

9. Pull out a small portion and shape your cutlets using your greased palms.  

10. Make a semi-thick slurry of maida, salt and water.  

11. Dip the cutlets in the slurry, then coat it in breadcrumbs until well coated.  

12. Deep-fry, shallow fry or bake the cutlets.  

Serve hot with ketchup or any dip of your choice. You can find the full recipe and detailed list of ingredients on the YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul'.

Watch: Railway Veg Cutlets Recipe Video:

Comments

