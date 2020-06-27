Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Laccha Pyaz (Onion) Salad

Make laccha pyaz at home for your Punjabi meals.

Whenever we order north-Indian food, especially Punjabi food, in a restaurant or dhaba, it is always accompanied with a plate of laccha pyaz. This side dish of laccha onion salad filled with eclectic flavours and spices, is the best thing to enhance and complete our meal. Spiced laccha pyaz is the ideal accompaniment for tandoori non-veg and veg snacks like chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, kebabs and paneer tikka. Now, with all of us practising quarantine to avoid Coronavirus, and staying indoors, we can enjoy the same restaurant dining experience at home. Make restaurant-like laccha onion salad at home with this easy recipe.





Slice large onion into thin slices and separate all onion rings with hands. Slit green chilli and de-seed it. Since this salad is eaten raw, green chilli will seeds will make it too spicy to eat. So, after de-seeding the green chilli, chop it finely. In a mixing bowl, add onions and spices like red chilli powder, black pepper powder, chaat masala and roasted jeera (cumin) powder. Add some lime juice to enhance the flavour of the salad. Make sure all the onion rings are well coated with the spices. That's about it.





Transfer the onion salad in a nice serving bowl, garnish with some fresh coriander leaves and serve. This quick and easy laccha onion salad recipe was shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Make this yummy side dish to enjoy restaurant-like food at home.

