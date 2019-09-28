Indian Cooking Tips: Here’s How You Can Make Restaurant-Style Dahi Green Chutney At Home

The star ingredient here is hung curd that adds to the flavour and texture of chutney.

Highlights The green chutney at restaurants has a distinct tangy and spicy flavour

Hung curd adds to the flavour and texture of the chutney

This recipe is easy-to-make and doesn't take much time and efforts

Whether you are munching on succulent kebabs or tearing those butter-laden naans to pair with rich and dense dal makhani and butter chicken, the meal stands out to be incomplete if it is not accompanied with a generous portion of green chutney along with some sirke wala pyaaz. The green chutney that we get to savour at restaurants has a distinct tangy and spicy flavour that we fail to achieve when we attempt making the same at home.





If you are looking to prepare the same restaurant-style chutney in the comforts of your kitchen, we are here to help. All you've got to do is bring together the basic ingredients that are required to make green chutney and add to it the goodness of hung curd! Yes, you read that right. The star ingredient here is hung curd that adds to the flavour and texture of the chutney.





(Also Read: 8 Ways to Spruce Up Foods Using Hung Curd or Greek Yogurt)





The star ingredient here is hung curd that adds to the flavour and texture of chutney

The recipe of restaurant-style dahi wali hari chutney has been shared by Alpa Modi, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. The best part about making this green chutney recipe is that it doesn't take much time and effort and gets ready with just minimal ingredients.





Note: While you are adding coriander and mint leaves in the blender, make sure that they are washed thoroughly under cold running water. Discard yellow leaves, if any.





So go ahead and try making this absolutely delicious hari chutney at home by watching the detailed step-by-step instructions given below in the video link.





Watch: Restaurant-Style Green Chutney Recipe Video:



















Happy Cooking!









