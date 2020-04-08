Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Kachumbar Salad At Home 

You may have spotted the salad in various Indian restaurants

Cucumbers and tomatoes, have long been two of India's most beloved salad staples. In fact, for a lot of us, the quickest salad recipe is to chop cucumber and tomatoes, and sprinkle some chaat masala on top. Both cucumber and tomatoes are profuse with vital nutrients and minerals, hence, it is a good idea to incorporate them in your meals in whichever ways you can. One of the ways is to make a kachumbar salad out of them. Kachumbar salad is a hearty mish-mash of chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, and sometimes other vegetables and herbs. It is super quick to make and lends a delectable freshness to any spread. You may have spotted the salad in various Indian restaurants. Now that the nation is under a lockdown, it is time for you to take charge in kitchen and rustle up your favourite treats for yourself. The salad is ideal for those mid-meal cravings. It is super low in calories, brimming with antioxidant and is super filling due to all the fibre content. So, without further ado, let's get started with the recipe:





Recipe of Kachumbar Salad -

Ingredients for Kachumbar Salad

1 small bowl of chopped cucumber- you need not peel the cucumber, but make sure they are washed properly

1 small bowl of chopped onions

1 small bowl of chopped tomatoes (deseeded)

½ cup of coriander leaves (chopped)

1 tsp of lemon juice

1 ½ tsp green chillies, chopped

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp salt

Method:

Take one large bowl, mix everything together and serve pronto. You can also add some fresh pomegranate seeds or red and yellow bell peppers or mangoes to the mix. The salad can be whatever you want it to be, so make sure you make it anything but boring. The colourful salad is one smart way to make your children eat some vegetables.

How To Eat The Kachumbar Salad

You can chomp on some roasted papads, with a smattering of kachumbar salad on top.

You can mix the salad with a bowl of yogurt and enjoy a refreshing raita.

You can serve it as a side dish to butter chicken or fried fish.

These can also be served with tikkis, kebabs and croquettes.

A meal of simple dal chawal with a delish side of kachumbar salad is also a good way to spruce up your meal.

Make one kachumbar salad and enjoy it in a variety of ways.







