Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Malai Kofta At Home

There are times we love to sit for minutes and explore the menu of the restaurant, try new dishes etc. And then there are occasions, when we don't even need menu, we know exactly what we want, and how much to satisfy our intense cravings. Malai kofta is one such dish that we inadvertently end up ordering at a North-Indian restaurant. This creamy dish made with maida and paneer dumplings tossed in a luscious gravy, is indulgence overload. The star highlight of the dish, as you must have guessed by now, is malai (or cream). This cream not only makes the gravy dish loaded but also adds certain mellowness and a delectable 'sweet' quality to the dish. While the curry uses all the hot spices that are typically used in an Indian curry, yet none of them seem to overpower.





While speaking about the koftas, one cannot ignore the sheer richness of the dish. It is certainly not the dish you can have every day. If you ask your vegetarian friends, malai kofta is always reserved for special occasions. Occasions where you are willing to indulge your heart out! This is because the 'kofta' or the dumplings are generally made of paneer, maida and potatoes. Together they make such a decadent combination, that you cannot stop at one. Irrespective of how cumbersome the whole process it, the end results are worth it all. Malai Kofta will be the undisputed show-stealer of any vegetarian spread, and if you are planning how to go about making it at home, you have arrived at the right place.

Since dining at restaurants is yet to resume, most of us are trying to fulfill our cravings by cooking at home. What all have we not tried our hands at during this lockdown? By now we are sure you are ready to attempt this North Indian marvel as well! This fool-proof recipe is sure to yield delicious results, so go wear your apron and start cooking already!







Here is a step-by-step recipe of malai kofta with the help of which you can mimic the restaurant-style flavour at home!







Try making it and do let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!







