Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Paneer Pasanda At Home (Watch Video)

This robust paneer delicacy is sure to be the star of the spread.

What is it about paneer that makes it so popular in Indian kitchens? It could be the versatility of paneer; you could throw it in gravy and have an indulgent curry in a jiffy. You can scramble it and enjoy paneer bhurji with piping hot rotis. You can also use leftover bhurji as a sandwich filling. Oh, and then there's paneer biryani, paneer pakoda, paneer cutlets as well. To cut the long story short, there are endless preparations you can explore with just a cube of paneer. One of our most beloved paneer dishes to order in is paneer pasanda. This rich, loaded and decadent gravy dish is a celebration of paneer and the rustic spices that go into making it.





This recipe of paneer pasanda, posted by renowned flood vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, would help you make the classic recipe in the comfort of your home. Tender pieces of paneer stirred in zesty, creamy gravy, you can enjoy this gravy dish with naan, or piping hot rotis or rice. The video posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' may be a tad time-consuming but it is definitely worth it. If you are planning to host a party at your place, this robust paneer delicacy is sure to be the star of the spread.

So what are you waiting for? Don your apron and get started.





Here's the recipe video of paneer pasanda. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.





