No matter what the season is, we all face one common problem year-round - and that is how to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for long. Most of us buy fruits and vegetables in bulk so that they can last for minimum up to three to four days. But often these fresh ingredients turn stale much before we expect them to. The reason could be weather, humidity, freshness of the product and more. And if you think storing the ingredients in refrigerator is enough to keep them fresh, then we are afraid, you might be a bit wrong here. Refrigeration may help keep fruits and vegetables fresh for some time, but if you want to keep them for long, then you need to go some extra miles.





Fret not, we've got you covered here. We bring some easy and amazing hacks that can help keep vegetables fresh for long. Now, buy your fresh ingredients in bulk and store them worry-free!

Kitchen Tips: 5 Hacks For Keeping Vegetables Fresh For Long:

1. Store In Cold Water:

Vegetables like carrots, celery, lettuce and potatoes can be stored in a jar or a container filled with cold water. But, to prolong the freshness of these vegetables, make sure you change the water every two days. This way, you can keep the ingredients fresh and handy for whenever you need them.

Carrots are super easy to grow

2. Use Vinegar:

In a jar or a container, add water and some vinegar; and in this mixture, you can dip any kind of berries, apples, green onions, bell peppers, tomatoes or pears. Let the fruits and vegetables soak in this mixture for five minutes, and then rinse it under fresh water. Now. you can store this in your fridge for longer span.

Tomatoes are good for health

3. Wrap In Paper Towel:

Paper towels are one of those things that we all have in abundance. If you are only using it to just clean your countertops, then you are in for a surprise. You can also use these paper towels to store the vegetables. This hack works the best for green leafy vegetables. Leafy vegetables are more prone to soaking moisture from the environment. So, wrapping it in paper towel helps prevent excess moisture.

Try this hack

4. Freezing:

If you have any leftover fruits or veggies that can be kept in the refrigerator, then transfer them in a container and store them in the deep freezer. This way, they won't rot, and you can use them later as well.

5. Cut the root

Some root vegetables like turnip, asparagus, green onions can quickly go bad. To make them last longer, cut the roots of these and store them in water.





Make use of these easy hacks and let us know which one worked the best!



