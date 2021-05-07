Summer season is in full swing and with it comes the urge to eat all things fresh and delicious. However, due to the hot weather, chances are that food would get spoilt faster due to the bacteria developing quickly in the heat. This is especially the case for fresh foods which are kept outside the refrigerator for long durations. Further, cut fruits and vegetables kept inside a refrigerator can also become dehydrated and dry. So, what's the simplest way of keeping your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer in room temperature? A food blogger who goes by the name @livingonlife101 has devised a simple yet effective hack. Wondering what it is? Take a look:

(Also Read: The Right Way To Store Fresh And Dried Herbs: Expert Tips)





The hack was shared by blogger Shannon McNitt, and it soon went viral on multiple social media platforms garnering millions of views. "Watch me blow your mind," read the text on the video.





In the simple trick, McNitt filled a disposable container 1/3rd with water. She then froze the container so that it turned into ice. Then, she simply layered her container of cut fruits and vegetables over the ice container. Thus, the icy cold layer of water beneath the container of fruits helped it stay cool and fresh without having to place it inside the refrigerator. This was done in order to keep it fresh for longer even while it was kept outside at room temperature.





How easy and convenient, right? Shannon then followed up her hack with another explainer video about why adding salt to the water or using ice cubes instead wouldn't be as effective as the original hack. Take a look:

(Also Read: This Smart Hack Will Keep Your Lettuce Leaves Fresh For Up To A Month!)





The next time you have guests at home and want to keep your salad or dessert fresh, try this simple and effective hack. What did you think of this trick? Tell us in the comments below.