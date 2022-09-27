Indians all across the world are gearing up to celebrate Navratri! During this 9-day-festival, worshippers abstain from eating non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Some devotees simply eat vegetarian meals for the week and others take the extra step and fast for the 9 days. This vrat follows a light sattvic diet where people only eat vrat-friendly foods. Hotels and restaurants have customised their menus adhering to the dietary restriction people follow during the Navratri vrat, and the Indian Railways are not far behind. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started a special menu this festive season so that people who are fasting during Navratri can enjoy a vrat-friendly meal during their travels across the country! Take a look:











This Navratri thali comes with puri, jeere aloo ki sabzi, sabudana vada, sabudana khichdi and a sweet, each dish being curated to be vrat-friendly. The Ministry of Railways shared the image of what the meal looks like through their Twitter account. The tweet was reshared by IRCTC as well. It has over 744 retweets, 41 quote tweets and 3,044 likes.





The tweet explained that the special meal will be available from September 26, 2022 till October 5, 2022. The Navratri meals can be ordered during your train journey from three different platforms. You can either call on 1323, visit the website (ecatering.irctc.co.in) or go to the "Food on Track" app.





This move has been applauded by Indians on the internet as many travellers who follow the Navratri fast find it difficult to travel during the festivities. Some people did show apprehension towards the quality of the meal that will be provided on board the train. Here's what people tweeted online:



































What is your opinion about the Indian Railways initiative to provide vrat-friendly food on board? Will you be interested in trying out the meal? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!