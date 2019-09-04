Indian Vegetarian Diet: This Indulgent Masala Corn Sabzi Recipe Is Ideal For Fussy Eaters (Watch Recipe)

Picky eaters are or several kinds and it can get a tad hard to please them wholly

Highlights Corns are an intrinsic part of Monsoon in India

Corns are teeming with health benefits

Indian gravies are an indulgent affair

There are people who would eat anything you serve them, and then there are the fussy ones, who would take five minutes to remove cardamoms from a plate of pulao. Fussy or picky eaters are or several kinds and it can get a tad hard to please them wholly. However, if you are a true lover of Indian cuisine, you would know that there is absolutely nothing that a good amount of spices cannot fix. The monsoons are here and we are busy munching corns - the season's sensation. Corns are super versatile, you can use them to make popcorn, throw them in a salad, pasta or even cook a spicy sabzi using corn as the main ingredient.





(Also Read: Cooking Tips: How To Remove Corn Kernels From The Cob In One Minute! (Watch Video))





This recipe of creamy masala corn sabzi by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi is ideal for fussy eaters. Corns are usually loved by all. Douse a handful in a creamy gravy and see how people lap up to it in no time. This recipe of masala corn sabzi or makkai ki sabzi was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. The sumptuous gravy dish is an ideal inclusion in a yummy vegetarian spread. You can pair the sabzi with roti, naan or any bread of your choice. The gravy also goes very well with rice. Make sure it is served piping hot. We are sure this recipe would appease all kids and adults, alike.

Here's the recipe of Masala Corn Sabzi recipe, let us know how you like it in the comment section below.





(Also Read: Corn Nutrition: Benefits Of Corn And Interesting Ways To Add It To Your Diet)













