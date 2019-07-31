Cooking Tips: How To Remove Corn Kernels From The Cob In One Minute! (Watch Video)

Another highlight of bhutta is that it is approved by many nutritionists too!

There's something about monsoon that makes us crave for a variety of things. Topping the list of our 'monsoon foodie bucket-list' is a roasted corn cob or bhutta. You can find a host of vendors across your neighbourhood, roasting bhuttas, topping it with lemon and dash of chat masala. The fan following of the snack is so massive, that many vendors even run out of cobs to sell by the end of the day. Another highlight of bhutta is that it is approved by many nutritionists too! Yes, you heard us- it is very unlikely that you find health experts recommend eating anything from the street side. But according to Macrobiotic nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND, if you must eat out in monsoon, make sure it is well-cooked or roasted. Corn's a treasure of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which makes roasted bhutta one of the healthiest snacks you could find on streets.





Also Read: Corn Nutrition: Benefits Of Corn And Interesting Ways To Add It To Your Diet





Whether you are a corn lover or not, you would agree that the most difficult part about dealing with corns are it's kernels. It is quite a fuss to separate the kernels from the cob, due to which a lot of us shy away from cooking with corns or purchase packaged corn kernels. If anyone of you, at any point has wondered if there were a way to get done with the process faster, we have something for you. In this kitchen trick, shared on YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi tells us how you can remove corn kernels in 1 minute! Surprised? don't be. See the video to believe.

Also Read: Love Bhutta Or Corn On The Cob? You've Probably Been Eating It Wrong (Here's The Right Way)













