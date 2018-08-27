Janmashtami 2018: 5 Easy Prasads To Make At Home

Highlights Janmashtami would be celebrated on 2nd September 2018

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna on earth

A lot of prasads are prepared on this pious day

Janmashtami is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the Indian subcontinent, and this year it would be celebrated on 2nd September 2018. Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna on earth. It is said that Lord Krishna is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Each year, the festival is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm to welcome their beloved 'Nanhe Gopal' to this world. Janmashtami has a fond association with food as Lord Krishna loved good food. A lot of prasads are prepared on this pious day. Here is a list of five such prasads that you can make at home





Dhaniya Panjiri





Of all the prasads prepared on this pious day, dhaniya panjiri is considered to be one of the most important prasads. Made with coriander seed powder, bhoora (powdered sugar), ghee, chopped almonds, raisins, cashew nuts and mishri, dhaniya panjiri is popularly prepared in regions of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Some devotees also observe fast on this day. Since consumption of grains is generally not allowed during the fasting period, wheat flour is replaced with coriander seed powder to make the panjiri.





Makhan Mishri





White butter, or 'safed makhan', is known to be little Krishna's favourite. On the pious occasion of Janmashtami, a special bhog of makhan mishri (sweetened white butter) is offered to the deity. To make this prasad, all you need is unsalted milk cream and some mishri daana. Mishri adds a sweet taste to the prasad. The prasad is said to be complete when a holy basil leaf is added to it.





Makhana Paag



Makhana paag is a delicious delicacy that is traditionally prepared on the festive occasion of Janmashtami. Made with lotus seeds, ghee, milk and bhoora (powdered sugar), makhana paag is a part of the chappan bhog thali, which comprises 65 items.



Charnamrit/Panchamrit



Charnamrit is a sweet and milky concoction, which is distributed among devotees as part of prasad. Made by blending milk, yogurt, ghee, honey and liquid jaggery together, charnamrit, also known as panchamrit, is also used to bathe the feet of Lord Krishna's idol.







Kheer



Kheer is usually prepared on Janmashtami and offered to Lord Krishna at midnight after the puja is done. Made from rice and condensed milk, kheer is extremely appetising and is quite easy-to-prepare as well. Garish it with grated almonds and pistachios and your Janmashtami prasad is ready.







