Janmashtami 2019: Date, Puja Time, Significance And Prasad Prepared The Festival

Janmashtami is one of the most significant Hindu festivals which is celebrated with much gaiety not only in India but abroad as well. The past few weeks were packed with festivities, from Eid, Rakhi, Independence Day to Navroz falling so close to each other, and now India is gearing for yet another major festival in Janmashtami which would be celebrated on 24th August 2019. According to legends, Lord Krishna, the eight incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born on this auspicious day. The 'Janm' in Janmashtami refers to majestic birth of Lord Krishna, who upon growing up, killed his cruel uncle Kans, and played an instrumental role in the epic battle of Mahabharata.





All that you wanted to know about Janmashtami 2019.





Date, Time, Pooja Mahurat Of Janmashtami 2019

Janmashtami falls on 24th August 2019.





Nishita Puja Time - 12:01 AM to 12:46 AM, Aug 25

Dahi Handi on Sunday, August 25, 2019

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 05:59 AM, Aug 25

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra gets over before Sunrise

At many places in India, Parana is done after Nishita i.e. Hindu midnight





Ashtami Tithi Begins - 08:09 AM on Aug 23, 2019

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:32 AM on Aug 24, 2019

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 03:48 AM on Aug 24, 2019

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 04:17 AM on Aug 25, 2019 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Significance of Janmashtami

The monsoon in India is tied with myriad festivals. If legends are to be believed, on one such rainy night, little Krishna was born to parents Devaki and Vasudev in a Karaghar or prison. Devaki was the sister of cruel king Kans. On the day of Devaki's marriage with Vasudev, the sky echoed with a prophecy. According to the prophecy, the eight son of Devaki and Vasudev was to be the reason of Kansa's death. Upon hearing this, Kansa threw both Devaki and Vasudev in a prison and one by one killed all of their six children. On the night of Krishna's birth, a divine voice guided Vasudev to take little Krishna to his friend Nand's house in Vrindavan. For the sake of his child's life, he braved all storms and carried Krishna on top of his head to Vrindavan; and safely kept Krishna next to Yashoda and Nand. Vasudev returned with their girl child born on the same day to present her to King Kansa in the hope that he wouldn't harm her since the prophecy said that their eight 'son' would be the cause of Kansa's death. However, Kansa was unwilling to show mercy, he threw the little girl against a rock. Instead of getting harmed she rose to the air taking the form of Goddess Durga and warning him about his death.





Krishna was raised by Yashoda, who loved and pampered him as his own son. Upon growing up, Krishna fulfilled the prophecy of killing Kansa and relieved Mathura of all his cruelties. To celebrate the birth of Krishna, many people install little idols of baby Krishna in their house. They dress bathe the idol with milk, honey and water and also dress the idol with new and pretty clothes. Some people also fast on the day of Janmashtami and break their fast at midnight.





Food and Prasad To Prepare For Janmashtami 2019



There are many different kinds of Prasads that are prepared on the auspicious occasion. Several different types of fruits and sweetmeats are offered to the God. Since little Krishna was so fond of butter,a special type of Prasad Makkan malai is also prepared on this special day by churning homemade white butter with some sugar. Some people also prepare the special 'chappan bhog' to please the deity. Once Krishna, had to lift mount Govardhan under which the people of Vridnavan took refuse to save themselves from the torrential rains sent across by an angry lord Indra. He stood their lifting the mountain on his little finger for eight days straight. Once the rain subsided, the women of the village treated him with a special bhog consisting 56 kinds of food. Some of the popular constituents of chappan bhog are makhan mishri, kheer, rasgulla, jalebi, rabri, mathri, malpua, mohanbhog, chutney, murabba, saag, dahi, rice, dal, kadi, ghewar, chila, papad, moong dal ka halwa, pakoda, khichadi, brinjal ka sabji, lauki ka sabji, poori, badam milk, tikkis, cashews, almonds, pistachios, and namkeen.





Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami 2019.







