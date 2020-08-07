SEARCH
  • Janmashtami 2020: How To Make Aloo-Paneer Kofta For Vrat (Recipe Inside)

Janmashtami 2020: How To Make Aloo-Paneer Kofta For Vrat (Recipe Inside)

Janmashtami 2020: While some people observe nirjala fast, others opt for phallar or light sattvik food. They also prepare different sweet and savoury dishes as offerings for Lord Krishna.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 07, 2020 14:11 IST

Janmashtami 2020: How To Make <i>Aloo-Paneer Kofta</i> For <i>Vrat</i> (Recipe Inside)

All you need to do is prepare simple dough and fry them into crispy kofta balls

India is all set to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami on August 11, 2020, with much fun and fervour. One of the major festivals on Indian calendar, Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna Gopal - the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. For the uninitiated, 'Janm' in Hindi literally translates to birth. Hindus around the world mark this day in their unique ways, with fasting being one of the most common ritual among all. While some people observe nirjala fast till the sunset, others opt for phallar or light sattvik food. They also prepare different sweet and savoury dishes as offerings for Lord Krishna, with laddoo, makhan mishri, panjiri, poori, aloo ki sabzi etc being the most common ones.

We bring you a quick and easy aloo-paneer kofta recipe that can make also be an ideal addition to both your vrat and Prasad menu. All you need to do is prepare simple dough with potato, paneer, flour and some spices and fry them into crispy kofta balls. Let's find out the step-by-step recipe of this fuss-free dish.

How To Make Aloo-Paneer Kofta | Aloo-Paneer Kofta Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 boiled potatoes

2 cups of paneer

2-3 tablespoon of maida/kuttu ka atta (to bind)

2 tablespoons of sooji (for the crunch)

2 tablespoon coarsely crushed peanuts (for the crunch)

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

1-2 teaspoon grated ginger

2 finely chopped green chillies

3 teaspoons freshly chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon roasted jeera powder

Half teaspoon ajwain

Pink salt to taste

Sugar to taste

Oil (preferably veg oil) to fry

Method:

Step 1. Mash the boiled potato and the paneer cubes together.

Step 2. Add all the ingredients (except oil) and bind them into soft dough.

Step 3. Now make small kofta like balls out of the dough and let it them rest for 10-15 minutes.

Step 4. Heat oil in a kadhai and deep fry the kofta balls on medium flame. You may also make patty-shaped kofta balls and shallow fry them in a frying pan. Serve hot.

Try this at home and let us know how you like it.

Happy Janmashtami to one and all!



