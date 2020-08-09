Janmashtami 2020: How To Make <i>Mewa Pak</i> (Dry Fruits Barfi) For The Festive Fare (Watch Recipe Video)

Janmashtami 2020: While dry fruits are the highlight of mewa pak, ghee is also added to enhance flavour

Highlights Mewa pak is one of the most popular sweets made during Janmashtami

Janmashtami recipe: It is a barfi made with loads of dry fruits (mewa)

Cook and set the mewa pak and serve after garnishing with crushed pista

This weekend is going to be a busy one. Many Indian households will be preparing for the Janmashtami festival that falls on 11th August this year. The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, and such a pious occasion cannot be celebrated without some traditional Indian sweets. Mewa pak is one of the most popular sweets made especially during this festival. It is a barfi made with loads of dry fruits (mewa) and can be easily made at home. Here's an easy mewa pak recipe for you.





While healthy dry fruits are the highlight of mewa pak, oodles of ghee is also added to enhance its flavour. The recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' reveals an easy, fuss-free way of making mewa pak. Heat lots of ghee in a vessel, roast edible gum (gond) and dry fruits of almond, cashew nut, lotus seeds and melon seeds till crunchy brown. Add dry coconut and raisins, and mix with sugar syrup made with added crushed nuts and cardamom powder. Cook and set the mewa pak and serve after garnishing with crushed pista.





Also Read: Janmashtami 2020: 4 Delicious Recipes That You May Add To Your Chappan Bhog Thali





Many people make more than one sweet for Janmashtami feast. In fact it's a part of the tradition to offer a platter of 5 sweets to Lord Krishna. This delicious mewa pak is ideal to be included in your Janmashtamisweets fare. Loaded with crunchy nuts and creamy coconut, this mithai is a must-try.

Watch: Mewa Pak Recipe Video -

Also Read: Janmashtami 2020: 5 Easy Sweets You Can Prepare For The Festive Bhog













