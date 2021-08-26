Janmashtami is right around the corner, and we are sure your excitement is at its peak! Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who was born at midnight on the eighth day or 'Ashtami' of the holy month, Shravana. This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on 30th August (Monday). This sacred day is celebrated with much enthusiasm amongst the Krishna devotees. Since this festival is widely celebrated, many people wake up early to prepare for many sweet and savoury dishes that are offered as prasad. So, if you are also looking to make something sweet to mark this festival, then you should definitely try making delicious Kaju pista rolls!





(Also Read: Janmashtami 2021: 4 Delicious Recipes That You May Add To Your Chappan Bhog Thali)





Usually, we all have eaten the Kaju ki katli and pista barfis as two separate sweets. But when you mix these two together to form a yummy Kaju pista roll, it will surely make you go week in the knees. This dish's rich and decadent flavour is perfect for any occasion, and the best part about this recipe is that you can make it easily.

This recipe is easy to make

Here Is The Recipe Of Kaju Pista Roll | Kaju Pista Roll Recipe

Let's start by first soaking cashew nuts. Then blanch pista and remove the skin. Paste both of them separately. Now add sugar in cashew nuts and pista mixture. Cook both the mix separately till sugar is dissolved, and then add cardamom powder.





(Also Read: Gopalkala Recipe An Easy Janmashtami Prasad Made With Chiwda, Ghee, Jeera And More!)





Take it out from the kadhai, make a sheet of cashew nut and put pista in the centre and roll it. Garnish it with silver leaf and serve.





For the full recipe of Kaju Pista Roll, click here.





Make this sweet to celebrate this Janmashtami, and let us know how you liked the taste of it! Happy Janmashtami 2021!