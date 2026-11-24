Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 36th birthday on November 22. The actor shared a sneak peek from the birthday bash on his Instagram handle.





In the picture, Kartik was seen dressed in a casual off-white sweatshirt, blue jeans and a dark smartwatch. The actor smiled warmly with his hands clasped together near his face. While glimpses from his birthday celebrations delighted fans, it was the GTA-themed birthday cake that stood out.





The custom white-and-blue dessert came with the words "Happy Birthday KA" written on it. The lower section was decorated with the PS5 logo and blue PlayStation controller symbols. The top tier was designed to resemble a black gaming console and featured edible gaming props such as a miniature white PlayStation 5 console, a black DualSense controller, a figure wearing a blue jacket and headphones and a yellow-and-black GTA logo sign.

Also Read: Did You Know Kartik Aaryan Once Wanted To Be A Food Blogger? Revisiting His Foodie Moments





Kartik also had a chocolate cake decorated with red-and-white striped accents and miniature photo cutouts of himself. The background was decorated with balloons, a large bouquet of red roses, dried pampas grass and a purple teddy bear.





In the caption, he wrote, "Thanks for the Dopamine rush with all your lovely wishes. #Gratitude."

Kartik Aaryan often gives fans a peek into his foodie moments, whether through his celebrations or dining outings. The actor had earlier visited Delhi's 86-year-old Kwality Restaurant. He was seen enjoying a meal at the iconic food spot.





Pictures shared by the restaurant showed a person seated beside him serving some of the dishes. While the food they were savouring was not clearly visible in the photo, the table was laden with an assortment of dishes, along with plates, bowls, glasses and other dining essentials.





Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Relishes Heart-Shaped Jalebi And Fafda In Ahmedabad - See Pics







Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the restaurant's official handle wrote, “Look who dropped by for a memorable meal! We had the pleasure of hosting the one and only Kartik Aaryan at Kwality.”