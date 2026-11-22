Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Now he may be known for his films and on-screen charm but the actor is also a certified foodie. Yes, and he has shared his foodie moments with his admirers mutiple times. In fact, at one time, he also expressed his desire to become a food blogger. On the occasion of his birthday, let's dig into some of the most famous Kartik Aaryan foodie moments of all times.





When Kartik Expressed His Wish To Become A Food Blogger





Back in 2024, Kartik visited Bengaluru for his performance at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. The actor enjoyed local delicacies at various iconic food spots in the city. Sharing a string of pictures and videos from his visit to the Rameshwaram Café on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun [I am thinking if I should become a food blogger].

In one of his videos, Kartik was seen confusing sambhar with dal while being served a meal on a banana leaf. As the dishes were placed before him, he asked the server if one of them was dal, only to be told that it was sambhar. He then followed up with a quick, “Veg, right?”





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In another clip, the actor tried his hand at speaking Kannada while ordering filter coffee. His attempt seemed to delight the cashier, who couldn't stop smiling as Kartik placed his order.

When Kartik Dined At Delhi's 86-Year-Old Kwality Restaurant





Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan visited Delhi for the shoot of his upcoming film Naagzilla. Food remained high on his agenda during this trip as well. The actor stopped by the iconic Kwality restaurant, known for its North Indian cuisine, for a meal.





Pictures shared by the restaurant showed a person seated next to Kartik serving himself from a bowl of food, while the table was laid out with several dishes. The side note read, "Look who dropped by for a memorable meal! We had the pleasure of hosting the one and only @kartikaaryan at Kwality."

When Kartik's Relished Jalebi And Fafda In Ahmedabad





Kartik Aaryan's love for exploring regional flavours was equally evident during his visit to Ahmedabad in December 2025. While promoting his film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the actor made sure to sample some local favourites. He stopped at a restaurant to enjoy traditional Gujarati snacks.





He was seen relishing a heart-shaped jalebi while his plate also featured a generous serving of crispy fafdas. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Tenu zyada mohabbat kar baithe.”

When Kartik Declared His Love For Bhatura





Kartik has also given fans a glimpse of his indulgent cheat-day meals. On one occasion, the actor shared a picture of a tempting spread featuring fluffy bhaturas, spicy chole, aloo sabzi and tangy pickled onions. A bowl of what appeared to be creamy raita was also placed alongside the meal.





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Making the frame even more adorable was his golden retriever, Katori Aaryan, who also made an appearance. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik joked, “I love my bhatura more than my brothora.”

When Kartik Aaryan Enjoyed Food In Rajasthan





During the shoot of his film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in Rajasthan, Kartik gave fans a glimpse of his food indulgences. His spread included a traditional Rajasthani thali featuring dal baati churma, kadhi, assorted sabzis, rice, rotis and dahi bada.





He also shared pictures of an assortment of desserts, including chocolate Swiss rolls, brownies and cake topped with berries. "Nawalgarh Vibes #TuMeriMainTera," Kartik wrote in the caption.

We await more foodie posts by Kartik Aaryan.