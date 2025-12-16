Kartik Aaryan is a self-confessed foodie. From relishing litti chokha in Bihar to enjoying an authentic thali in Rajasthan, the actor makes it a point to try local flavours wherever he goes. So, when he was in Gujarat for the promotions of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', skipping Gujarati food was never an option. During his visit to Ahmedabad, Kartik stopped at a restaurant to indulge in traditional Gujarati snacks. What really stole the spotlight was a cute heart-shaped jalebi, which the actor broke in half before digging in. Along with the jalebi, his plate was also loaded with crispy fafdas. Sharing the foodie moments on Instagram, Kartik captioned the post, "Tenu zyada mohabbat kar baithe."

Also Read: How Jalebi Changes Shape, Size And Name As You Travel Across India

Check out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post below:

After watching Kartik Aaryan enjoy his Gujarati food feast, are you craving some desi snacks too? Don't worry - here are a few easy Gujarati recipes you can try at home.

1. Jalebi

Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, jalebi is pure happiness in a spiral. The bright orange sweet is crunchy, sticky and soaked in sugar syrup. Whether eaten hot or cold, it is one snack that instantly lifts the mood. Click here for the recipe.

2. Fafda

Fafda is thin, crispy and full of flavour. Made with besan and mild spices, it has that perfect crunch people crave. Gujaratis often enjoy it with fried green chillies or papaya chutney. Recipe here.

3. Dhokla

Soft, fluffy and slightly tangy, dhokla is comfort food for many. It is airy, easy on the stomach, and loved by all age groups. Topped with mustard seeds and curry leaves, every bite feels fresh and balanced. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Khandvi

Khandvi looks delicate but packs great flavour. These neat yellow rolls are smooth, mildly sour and perfectly spiced. Garnished with coconut and coriander, they feel light yet satisfying. Detailed recipe here.

Also Read: Fafda: How To Make This Popular Gujarati Farsaan (Snack)

5. Khakhra

Khakhra is thin, crunchy and great for munching anytime. It is dry, light and comes in many flavours. People love pairing it with curd, pickle or just plain butter. It is the kind of snack you can keep eating without even realising how many you have had. Get the recipe by clicking here.





So, the next time you crave authentic Gujarati flavours, skip the wait and bring the magic home with these easy recipes. After all, why just watch Kartik Aaryan enjoy his feast when you can savour your own?