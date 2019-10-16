Karwa Chauth 2019: Heres The Moonrise Time In Your City

As we see the markets buzzing with women lining up to apply henna (mehendi), we realise that the festival of Karwa Chauth is here. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day after the full moon in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival falls on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The day will see married women keeping nirjala fast the whole day till evening. They consume food and water only after the moon rises and after making their offerings and praying for their husbands' long life. Women eat sargi before the sun rises and break their fast in the evening after sighting the moon. It's obvious that they brave and fight hunger the whole day and eagerly wait for the moon to rise. Karwa Chauth is probably the only day when people all across the country want to know the exact time of the moonrise in their respective cities.





Puja And Moonsighting Timing

Moonrise time - 08:16 pm





Chaturthi Tithi - From 6:48 am on October 17, 2019 till 07:29 am on October 18, 2019





Karwa Chauth Pooja Muhurat – From 05:46 pm till 07:02 pm (1 hour 16 minutes)





Karwa Chauth Upavasa time – From 06:27 am till 08:16 pm (13 hours and 50 minutes)





(Source: drikpanchang.com)





There may be a slight variation in moonrise timings in different parts of the country. If you want to know the exact time of moonrise in your particular city, here's the list –











- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Delhi

The moon is expected to rise at 08.20 PM in Delhi.







- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Bengaluru

The moon is expected to rise at 08:44 PM in Bengaluru.







- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Mumbai

The moon is expected to rise at 08:54 PM in Mumbai.







- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Gurugram

The moon is expected to rise at 08:21 PM in Gurugram.







- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Hyderabad

The moon is expected to rise at 08:33 PM in Hyderabad.











- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Lucknow

The moon is expected to rise at 08:08 PM in Lucknow.











- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time In Chennai

The moon is expected to rise at 08:32 PM in Chennai.











- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time In Jaipur

The moon is expected to rise at 08:29 PM in Chandigarh.





Disclaimer: The exact moon rise timings may vary.











Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!







