Gujarat is a region known for its vivid presentation of food and flavours. You will find an ample amount of comfort foods from the region, which are a delight to have any day. However, even if you are eating out at any Gujarati place, you would also come across variations of Kathiawari food. Kathiawar is a peninsula in western Gujarat that is part of the Saurashtra area of the state. The coastline region, like the rest of Gujarat, has a large vegetarian population. However, what sets Kathiawari cuisine apart from Gujarati cuisine is its distinctive use of spices. They not only make the dishes with a lot of spices but also use a generous amount of garlic and onions that gives it an extra zing.





Also Read: Lassi Meets Popsicle In This Summer-Special Mango Lassi Popsicle Recipe





The Kathiawari cuisine generally includes dishes like rigan no oro, lasaniya bateta, undiyu, kaju karela and more. However, if you want to get a taste of this food and start with something simple, we have just the recipe you need- Kathiawari aloo chana chaat! As the name suggests, this dish is a mix of chana and chaat, which is tossed in veggies and spices. It is simple to make and quick. Plus, you can even have this when hunger strikes at odd hours. Check out the full recipe of this chaat below:

Kathiawari Aloo Chana Chaat Recipe: Here's How To Make Kathiawari Aloo Chana Chaat

First, take boiled chana chaat in a pan and add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and crushed green chillies. Then to this, add sugar and some tamarind pulp. When it heats up, throw in the boiled potatoes with cornflour slurry and cook. Once it is done, take it out in a bowl and top with finely chopped onions, sev, papri and chaat masala! Serve to relish.











For the full recipe of Kathiawari Aloo Chana Chaat, click here.











Make this yummy dish and let us know how you liked its taste.