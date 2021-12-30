Sometimes there are days when we want to have a well-balanced light meal for breakfast, and then there are times when we want to go all out and indulge in a heavy breakfast. For those days, we have many recipes to cook from. Whether you have chole bhature, aloo bedmi or even kachori-kadhi- there are endless options. But the top choice for many of us still is a hearty stuffed paratha topped with oodles of butter, served with a side of achar and chutney. However, if you want to give a break to your regular paratha recipes, today, we bring you some paratha recipes packed with non-vegetarian fillings. You can make these parathas for any meal of the day and pair them with anything of your choice! Take a look at the recipes:

Mutton Keema parathas are all things delicious. While many people are unfamiliar with this decadent paratha, it is a delicacy in many parts of the world. It's thick, layered and stuffed with keema evenly on all sides.

This deadly combination of chicken keema filled paratha will send you in a food coma. The crisp outside and scrumptious insides have made this paratha a number one choice for many people. Serve with dahi ka raita, achar or chutney to complete the meal.

Mughlai paratha is one such variety with a sizable fan base. Mughlai paratha is a popular Bengali street food that is enjoyed in many areas, from West Bengal, India, to Bangladesh. It's made with spices and eggs. It pairs well with any dry sabzi, pickle, or curd.

4. Adipoli Paratha

This particular paratha is thought to have originated in South India. The stuffing is traditionally made with delectable prawns. You'll need to be patient to make this one as it requires time and effort to cook it.

5. Chicken Tikka Paratha

One of the most popular chicken dishes is chicken tikka. So, if you have any chicken tikkas left from last night, make use of them in a paratha to prepare an entirely new dish. This will surely make your mouth water.





So, try out these delicious non-vegetarian parathas and let us know how you liked them!