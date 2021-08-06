Weight Loss: Ketogenic diet has gained immense popularity in recent years due to its positive weight loss results. This diet basically eliminates the carbohydrates and includes good fat to refill our body with the required energy to keep going through the day. However, there are still some people who think this diet is all about giving up on our favourite food to shred some extra kilos. Do you also think the same? Well, now is the time to burst this myth. You can have your favourite food by just following some simple cooking techniques and by replacing unhealthy ingredients with some healthy ones. From keto cabbage pulao to keto fried rice and even momos, you literally have so many options to eat in this healthy diet regime.





Also Read: Keto Recipes: Make These 7 Yummy Breakfast Keto Recipes In Just 30 Minutes

In this article, we are going to introduce you with one such keto friendly recipe known as Keto Samosa. Now, who said low carb is parallel to living a life without samosas? Well, this samosa recipe is all that you need to fulfill your samosa cravings without any guilt trip. Yes, you heard that right! Made with almond flour, cauliflower, onions and seasonings like cumin powder, garam masala, red chilli flakes followed by cheese (optional), this keto friendly samosa recipe is a combination of both health and taste. Interesting, right? So, without any further ado, let's learn how to prepare this samosa.

Keto Diet: Here's how you can make Keto samosa at home | Keto Samosa Recipe:

To prepare this recipe, all you need to do is knead a dough by using almond flour along with dry spices and water. Once done, set it aside for a few minutes.





Now, for the filling, finely chop cauliflower and onion and fresh ginger. Preheat a large pan and then add butter, once it gets melted add cauliflower, ginger and onion along with all the spices and coriander leaves. Stir for 4-5 minutes and then take out a small portion from the dough, roll it out and fill it with stuffing. The last step is to bake the samosas to perfection.





Do not forget to make some holes on the top of the samosa to provide a place for steam to release.





For the full recipe of Keto Samosa, click here.





You can make this keto-friendly samosa in just a matter of minutes. Well, now you know the drill, try this at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.









