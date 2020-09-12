Khaja Is An Odisha-Special Traditional Sweet That You Can Easily Make At Home - Get Recipe Here

Khaja sweet recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Khaja is a traditional Indian sweet, popular in Odisha.

It is a layered dough - fried and dipped in sugar recipe.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

India is home to infinite sweet dishes that have been winning our heart over and over again, since ages. Every state, every city boasts of its own regional delicacy and khaja is one such wonder that takes you by surprise with its overwhelming intense flavour and delicate texture. Khaja is a traditional sweet that is popularly consumed in Odisha, especially during the festival time. If you've never seen or tried khaja, let's help you place it in your mind - if you love Turkish baklawa, this is the sweet for you.





Khaja is basically flour, sugar and ghee-based dough that is deep fried to make flaky, sweet dessert with spiraling layers of goodness. It is dipped in sugar syrup before serving but you have to make sure that you do that immediately after frying the khaja to let them soak in the sweetness of the syrup to the brim. Another thing you have to keep in mind while making khaja is that you should fry them on low or medium heat so that all the layers are cooked well. So, let's not make you wait any longer; here's an easy recipe to make traditional khaja at home.





(Also Read: Flavours of Odisha - What is a Traditional Odia Meal?





Khaja is a layered Indian sweet and is very popular in Odisha.

Khaja Sweet Recipe -





Ingredients -

2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

Half cup ghee

1 cup sugar

Half cup water

Oil/ghee for frying

A pinch of green cardamom powder





Method -

Step 1 - Combine flour and ghee and knead soft dough with water. Once done, grease the dough with some oil and cover it. Keep it aside.





Step 2 - Divide the dough into equal parts. Roll one to make a thin roti. Roll another dough boll to make second roti.





Step 3 - Place one roti over another and roll them together to make a single roll. Cut the roll into small pieces (about 1 inch size). Likewise, make other round rolls with the rest of the dough and cut them all into layered pieces. Keep dusting flour to prevent the rotis from sticking to each other.





Step 4 - Boil sugar with cardamom powder in water till your get a thick stringy syrup.





Step 5 - Deep fry the layered dough pieces in ghee or oil and immediately dip in warm sugar syrup. Serve when the khajas cool down.





You can store khaja in an air-tight container and enjoy the mouth-watering Odisha-special delight for up to a month. Isn't it amazing?









