Imagine you have guests at your place for dinner and you plan to wash dishes right after the meal, to avoid hassle in the kitchen next day. However, to your surprise, you discover that the dishwashing soap has run out and that the stores are closed. Many of us might panic in this stressful situation and be unsure of what to do. You'll be glad to know that there are many other alternative methods for cleaning utensils that don't include dishwashing soap. Some of these substitutes can simply be found in your home and are easy to use. The best thing about using them is that they are chemical-free, unlike store-bought dishwashing soap.





Here're 5 Alternatives To Dishwashing Soap:

1. Baking Soda

Apart from being used in baking, baking powder can be perfect for cleaning dishes too. All you have to do is rinse the utensils with warm water and sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda on them. Let it sit like that for 5-10 minutes. Now dip the sponge in water and scrub the plates. Clean them with water, and you're done with washing dishes.

2. Lime Juice

Who would have thought that lemons could be used for cleaning utensils? Lemon is a great cleanser for our bodies as well as for cleaning dishes. All you need to do is make a mix of baking soda and lemon. Take 4-5 tablespoons of baking powder and squeeze in some fresh lemon juice. Make sure to remove the seeds from the lemon. This easy dish cleaning mixture will make the utensils smell refreshing.

3. Firewood Ash

This is an age-old cleaning method. In ancient times, when people did not have access to dishwashing soaps, they used firewood ash to clean the utensils. The natural dishwashing powder can be made with the leftover ash from the firewood. Just rinse the utensils and take a handful of ash, then scrub it nicely over the dishes. At last, make sure to wash it properly with water.

4. Tomato Skin

Most of us throw away the tomato skin after grating tomatoes. But did you know that the waste tomato skin can be a great substitute for dishwashing soap? The leftover juice from tomato skin cleans the utensils well and also makes them shiny. Just rub the tomato skin on the rinsed dishes and let it stay for 10 to 15 minutes. Now rinse them with water again, and they will be all neat and tidy.

5. Rice Water

Rice water is not fragrant, so many of us will just drain it away. However, you'll be amazed to know that the leftover rice water will properly clean the dishes. It consists of starch, which can help clean greasy dishes. Just take some rice water in a bowl and dip your dishwashing sponge in it. Nicely apply and scrub the dishes with this natural liquid and see the positive results.





So don't worry, if you run out of dishwashing soap next time. Just use these methods and clean your utensils tension-free.