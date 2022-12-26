Cleaning your kitchen after hosting a get-together at home can be a daunting task. But what makes it even more difficult is the sight of your kitchen sink filled with greasy and oily utensils. Sounds relatable, right? It is important to clean these utensils and get rid of all the stubborn stains as they may toughen if you leave them for longer. While most of us resort to store-bought chemical cleaners to get rid of these stains, these cleaners are harmful in some ways and may ultimately make way into our food. So, what do we do? There is no need to buy fancy cleaners from the market anymore. Yes, you heard us. Here we bring you some easy tips on how to clean greasy utensils using key ingredients hiding in your pantry. Check them out below:





Here Are 5 Tips To Clean Greasy Utensils:

1. Use Salt

Soak your greasy utensils in warm water with a good amount of salt and keep it for an hour or so. Once done, use a scrubber to scrub out all the grease. You can also use a mixture of salt and rubbing alcohol to get rid of the stains.

2. Use Rice Water

Rice water is extremely effective in removing stubborn oil stains. Soak your greased utensils in a large bowl of rice water for 30 minutes. Use a scrub to wipe off the grease. Wash with hot water and pat dry.

3. Use Vegetable Oil

Did you know your regular cooking oil can be used to get rid of oil stains? Mix vegetable oil with lemon juice, salt and sugar. Spread this mixture over the greased utensils. After some time, scrub it off and wash with hot water.

4. Use Lemon Juice

Lemon is a natural bleach that has the ability to clean greased kitchen utensils effectively. When mixed with baking soda, lemon not only removes the excess oil but also makes the utensils shine.





5. Coconut Husk And Vinegar

Combine vinegar, baking soda and washing soap. Mix well. Now soak coconut husk in this solution. Then soak the utensils in hot water and scrub it nicely with the soaked coconut fibre. This will help remove the stubborn stains.











So, the next time you're cleaning greasy utensils, do keep these tips in your mind!