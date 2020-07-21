Kitchen Tips: Here Are 4 Of The Best Hand Blenders To Make Your Job Easier

Somdatta Saha | Updated: July 21, 2020 19:24 IST
We all will probably agree to the fact that in this expeditious era, a structured work pattern is the only mantra to keep up with the pace. And what can support this motto is, smart usage of essentials that technology has blessed us with; and one such product is hand blender. Also known as immersion blender (or stick blender), this product comes as a boon to make our kitchen chores smooth and swift. Small and handy in shape and size, a hand blender also helps you avoid pulling out those heavy and bulky mixer grinders and food processors to complete your everyday tasks.
If you look around, you will find multiple hand blender options available in the market. These options often leave us confused with the selection of the right one for our kitchen.
Smartly designed with speed setting option, this product is ideal for beating eggs, whisking cake batter, and sometimes even for kneading dough. It comes with an easily removable beater and dough hook, which makes the product easy to use and clean.
It won't be an exaggeration to say that this product is no less than a mixer-grinder. Equipped with a powerful chopper, detachable blender and a small jar, this hand blender by Inalsa can be used for almost every job that a grinder does, from chopping to mashing ingredients.
If you are in a hurry and want to whip lassi or milkshake in a jiffy, this product comes to your rescue. With no hassle of electricity, this hand blender can be a good option for daily usage. It comes with multipurpose blades, making this power-free blender ideal for beating lassi, dal, buttercream, and more.
Another example of a power-free hand blender, this product is probably one of the first tools that a person buys while setting up a kitchen. Compact in shape and size, it is a must-have appliance that can help perform various cooking activities like beating a cup of coffee or eggs.
